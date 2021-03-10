This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, 58, receives ‘painless’ first Covid vaccine

Phillip Schofield has had his Covid jab. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Phillip Schofield has shared a picture of himself getting the coronavirus vaccine, telling fans it ‘couldn’t have been any easier.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has now received his first coronavirus jab and has shared the moment with his followers.

In a snap posted on Instagram, the 58-year-old praised the NHS staff who gave him the vaccine, describing it as ‘painless’.

The photo sees Phillip smiling behind his mask, as he wrote: “All painlessly jabbed up, that couldn’t have been any easier, more efficient or friendlier, thank you to Lisa and the team.”

Phillip Schofield has opened up about having his coronavirus jab. Picture: Instagram

Phillip followed up the post with a picture of his Covid-19 information leaflet and vaccine card, showing he had the Oxford AstraZeneca version.

Speaking about his experience on Wednesday’s This Morning, Phil further detailed the ‘absolutely delightful’ staff who gave him his jab.

He told co-host Holly Willoughby: “Booking online with the NHS app is so simple, I picked my time, picked my day, went along and had my vaccine.

Phillip Schofield opened up about getting his Covid jab on This Morning. Picture: ITV

“The team was absolutely delightful, and it didn’t even hurt at all.”

When a picture popped up of his Covid card, Phil continued: “That’s number one done, I had the Oxford one, waiting for the second one to be filled in, in about 12 weeks time."

Holly, 40, then said she ‘can’t wait to get hers done’, as Phil added: “The whole experience was efficient and friendly, don’t be nervous."

In the UK, more than 22 million people have now had the first dose of their vaccination.

Phillip Schofield shared his Covid card on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, also confirmed that more than nine in 10 of those aged 65 and over and nearly nine in 10 people who are clinically extremely vulnerable had received a first dose.

He said: "It's an extraordinary feat and we remain on track to offer a first vaccine to all adults by July 31. We are now inviting people aged 56 to 59 to get their jabs."

People aged between 40-49 are the next group to be invited to receive a vaccine once the over-50s and the most vulnerable have been vaccinated.

The likes of David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, and Dolly Parton have also shared their experiences getting the coronavirus vaccines online.

