Davina McCall scolded by Phillip Schofield for saying 'banned' word on This Morning

Davina McCall said the word during the fashion segment of yesterday's show.

Phillip Schofield wasn't best pleased with Davina McCall during yesterday's This Morning after she used a 'banned' word during the show.

Davina - who was standing in for Holly Willoughby on yesterday's show - was being shown a selection of boots during a fashion segment with Gok Wan when she said the offending word.

When the former Big Brother host, 52, was shown a pair that costed £26, she described them as 'cheap' - which she was then told was a word they didn't use.

Davina described a bag as 'cheap' during a fashion segment. Picture: ITV

She said: "I love the boots, I like all the really cheap shoes – it's so good!"

However, Phillip then corrected her, saying: "Budget, budget. Never cheap, never cheap."

Gok then added: "Affordable!"

Davina then apologised for her mistake, saying: "We're not allowed to say cheap? Sorry, I don't know the words. I'm just happy they're under £30!"

Davina stood in for Holly Willoughby on Thursday. Picture: ITV

Holly was absent from This Morning on Wednesday and Thursday, prompting Alison Hammond and Davina to stand in on those days respectively.

Alison said of her absence: "I'm here today standing in for Holly who is taking a well earned day off."

And, on yesterday's show, Phillip told viewers that she would be back on Monday, saying: "Davina is here today as Holly is having the day off, she'll be back on Monday."

