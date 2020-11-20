Davina McCall scolded by Phillip Schofield for saying 'banned' word on This Morning
20 November 2020, 10:01
Davina McCall said the word during the fashion segment of yesterday's show.
Phillip Schofield wasn't best pleased with Davina McCall during yesterday's This Morning after she used a 'banned' word during the show.
Read more: The Queen and Prince Philip mark wedding anniversary with cards from great grandchildren
Davina - who was standing in for Holly Willoughby on yesterday's show - was being shown a selection of boots during a fashion segment with Gok Wan when she said the offending word.
When the former Big Brother host, 52, was shown a pair that costed £26, she described them as 'cheap' - which she was then told was a word they didn't use.
She said: "I love the boots, I like all the really cheap shoes – it's so good!"
However, Phillip then corrected her, saying: "Budget, budget. Never cheap, never cheap."
Gok then added: "Affordable!"
Davina then apologised for her mistake, saying: "We're not allowed to say cheap? Sorry, I don't know the words. I'm just happy they're under £30!"
Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced the castle has heating after spotting stars wearing T-shirts
Holly was absent from This Morning on Wednesday and Thursday, prompting Alison Hammond and Davina to stand in on those days respectively.
Alison said of her absence: "I'm here today standing in for Holly who is taking a well earned day off."
And, on yesterday's show, Phillip told viewers that she would be back on Monday, saying: "Davina is here today as Holly is having the day off, she'll be back on Monday."
NOW READ:
I'm A Celebrity viewers call for show to stay in North Wales for good