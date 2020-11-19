I'm A Celebrity viewers call for show to stay in North Wales for good

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity fans are loving the castle, so much so they don't want to show to return to Australia.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! had to adapt this year after COVID travel restrictions put the 20th series at risk.

Instead of cancelling the show, bosses decided to mix up the format, holding the 2020 series in a castle in North Wales instead of the Australian jungle.

And it appears the changes have been successful, with some viewers even calling for the show to remain in the UK for the future.

People have been loving the new set, the twists on the challenges and the stunning views of Gwrych Castle.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Have to say, I’m enjoying #ImACeleb just as much in Wales as Australia. Not sure they need to spend so much flying to Oz each year."

Another commented: "I feel I prefer #Imaceleb in Wales than Australia just feels better."

A third wrote: "Love #ImACeleb already prefer the Wales over Australia."

Of course, there are some fans that disagree, as they are missing the usual setting of the Australian jungle.

Some fans have even suggested the show mix-up the settings from now on, having some series in Wales and some in Australia.

Another thought it would be fun to have a different location each year, but that sounds like a logistical nightmare!

