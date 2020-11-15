How much are the I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast paid?

The I'm A Celebrity 2020 cast have all been offered different pay cheques. Picture: ITV

How much do the celebrities get paid on I'm A Celeb and who is paid the most?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back on our screens this November - although there are a fair few changes.

While the celebs have swapped Australia for Wales due to coronavirus travel restrictions, the series is also airing a little later than planned.

But one thing that has stayed the same, an impressive lineup of celebs will be swapping their life in the spotlight for a couple of weeks of rations, wet weather and Bushtucker trials.

So, how much is each I’m A Celeb contestant getting paid and who is earning the most? Well, while none of the pay cheques have been confirmed, there have already been some rumours.

I'm A Celebrity begins on November 15. Picture: ITV

Here’s what we know...

Vernon Kay - £250,000

Presenter Vernon Kay is reportedly getting paid the most amount of money, at a call quarter of a million.

The 46-year-old TV presenter has reportedly been asked numerous times before to do the show, but finally agreed to sign up for a hefty price.

An insider told the Mirror: "Everyone’s so pleased to have Vernon on board, he’s a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth northern charm and perfect for the show."

Beverley Callard - £125,000

Coronation Street star Beverley said goodbye to Weatherfield and her character Liz MacDonald earlier this year.

The actress is reportedly being paid a whopping £125,000 to take part.

Jessica Plummer - £75,000

EastEnders’ Jessica Plummer also packed in her soap role as Chanetlle Atkins in September, with the character being murdered by her abusive husband.

According to reports, she will be pocketing £75,000 for taking part in I’m A Celeb.

AJ Pritchard - £50,000

Professional dancer AJ Pritchard announced he was bowing out of Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

Following in his Love Island star brother Curtis’ reality TV footsteps, he’ll be joining the rest of the celebs in the Welsh castle.

Hollie Arnold - £50,000

It has been reported that Hollie Beth Arnold, MBE, will get £50,000 for her stint on I’m A Celeb.

The 26-year-old is a record-breaking javelin athlete who competed at the Games in Rio in 2016.

She's also represented Britain at the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Hollie Arnold is reportedly earning £50,000 to appear on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Shane Richie

It’s unknown how much EastEnders’ Shane Ritchie will earn, but the Alfie Moon actor said he joined the line up so he could pay off his credit card debt.

Explaining how he found out he got the gig, Shane said: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one.

“My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited.”

He continued: “We were going to fit it around my other work as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto — but that all got cancelled in March.

“And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.”

Shane added: “Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

It is unknown how much the rest of the stars - Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Giovanna Fletcher - will be paid for competing.

