Who is I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard? Age, Strictly career and net worth revealed

AJ Pritchard is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

How old is AJ Pritchard and what is his real name? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celeb star...

AJ Pritchard has swapped the ballroom for a castle in North Wales this year after signing up to I'm A Celebrity.

He will be joining the likes of Vernon Kay and Mo Farah as the celebs take on a load of spooky Bushtucker trials.

But what do we know about Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard? Find out everything...

How old is AJ Pritchard?

AJ Pritchard is 26-years-old and his real name is Alex Joseph.

He is best known for his role as a professional dancer in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, but he has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Hunted.

AJ joined Strictly in 2016, but revealed he would no long be taking part in March 2020.

He said at the time that he wanted to focus on other projects with his brother Curtis.

Shortly after AJ made the announcement, the BBC released a statement thanking the dancer for his time on the show.

“We would like to thank AJ for four fantastic years on Strictly Come Dancing. He is a brilliant dancer who reached three semi-finals during his time on the show.

“He will be missed by fans and the Strictly family. We wish him all the best for the future.”

In 2013, AJ also auditioned for the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent along with his partner Chloe Hewitt, and the pair reached the semi-finals.

AJ Pritchard was on Strictly for four years. Picture: PA Images

Who is AJ Pritchard’s brother?

AJ’s brother Curtis Pritchard, is also famous and took part in the 2019 series of Love Island.

He ended up finishing in fourth place with ex girlfriend Maura Higgins and has since appeared on many other TV shows.

24-year-old Curtis is also a professional dancer and appeared on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars .

Who is AJ Pritchard going out with?

AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend is 23-year-old Abbie Quinnen, who is a dancer from London.

She trains at The Urdang Academy in Islington and is also managed by Apollo Artist Management, an agency which has a number of TV stars on its books.

What is AJ Pritchard’s net worth?

According to NetWorthStats.com, AJ Pritchard has a net worth of £400,000.

This is down to his career as a dancer and TV personality, where professionals reportedly get paid £50,000 a year to take part.

AJ has also taken part in the Strictly Live Tour, which is thought to pay performers £70k each, as well as his solo tour, where he reportedly earned around £35k.

Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Tour is said to pay pros £35k, while he has also performed in pantomimes, which reportedly pay up to £100,000.

