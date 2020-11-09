I'm A Celebrity line up 2020: Meet the confirmed celebrities including Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie

AJ Pritchard, Jessica Plummer and Giovanna Fletcher have been confirmed for I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

ITV bosses have finally confirmed the I’m A Celebrity stars competing in this year’s show.

It was touch and go for a few weeks, but I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back on our screens.

Hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the show is returning for its 20th series from November 15, after relocating from the jungles of Australia to North Wales' Gwrych Castle.

And after plenty of rumours, now ITV have confirmed the full line up for the show - including EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and author Giovanna Fletcher.

While they won't be facing the usual bush tucker trials, some things will stay the same as the contestants will still be dining on "a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises".

So, here are the I’m A Celebrity contestants this year:

Jessica Plummer

Jessica Plummer is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

EastEnders fans will recognise Jessica as Chantelle Atkins, who was recently murdered by her abusive husband Gray.

Jessica was a member of girl group Neon Jungle, who had two UK top 10 hits in 2014.

A single mum, Jess readily admits it’s going to be tough being parted from her four-year-old daughter.

"I am going to miss her more than anything,” she told ITV. “And I will miss her the most. But I know she will be able to see me on TV and she will get me through it.”

Sir Mo Farah

Mo Farrah is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Britain's most successful Olympic track and field athlete will be swapping his usual training sessions for a whole new challenge.

Explaining his reasons for going on I'm A Celebrity, the cross country star told ITV: “I've watched it on telly and thought to myself I would like to challenge myself and see what I can do – and so that is the whole reason behind it.

“I know a lot of people will be surprised as they don't see me in that way. They associate me with running and winning but nothing other than that. And my kids have been on at me too saying 'I can't see you doing that dad' but I want to give it a go! I want to have fun in the camp!”

Read More: Ant and Dec take part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial in I'm A Celeb special

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Dancer AJ was a professional on Strictly Come Dancing for four years before quitting earlier this year.

Reports have been circulating that AJ’s place on the show could be in jeopardy after he tested positive for coronavirus.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone is on tenterhooks. Like the other contestants AJ had a routine Covid test, which came back positive. He will have another one before going in.

“The ITV production team have gone to incredible lengths all year to make sure everything is carried out safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.

“There is little room for error. If several stars are struck down, particularly one of the older ones, then it would throw the whole show into jeopardy and be very problematic.”

Shane Richie

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

EastEnders’ Alfie Moon actor is heading into the Jungle this year.

He's also worked as a TV presenter, West End actor and singer, so is ready for something totally different.

Speaking about his reasons behind joining the show, Shane, 56, said: “To make the kids proud would be so nice.

“They were too young for the height of Alfie Moon and they have only seen Daddy dressed as a drag queen!”

Hollie Arnold

Hollie Arnold is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Another sportstar, Paralympian Hollie won her fourth consecutive javelin world title at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships a year ago.

She also won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and was appointed an MBE in 2017.

Hollie said she'll try and be a 'shoulder to cry on' in camp, adding: "I am strong minded but I respect other people too and so I will be the peace maker.

"I will try and help people as much as possible.”

Beverley Callard

Beverley Callard is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street fans will know Beverley as Liz McDonald who actually made her debut back in 1989, before leaving in 2019.

She said: “After lockdown because I had a hip operation I was still at home. But I am not good at being at home and I have not met any new people for months, so this chance will be really good.

“Sitting around the camp doesn't bother me because it is a chance to chat!”

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Journalist Victoria Derbyshire has won many awards for her reporting. She also beat breast cancer earlier this year, which has made her more determined than ever to take on new challenges.

The 52-year-old said: “This is a mad thrill adventure that I want to take part in.

“Because of cancer, I know more than lots of people, life is short. I am now saying ‘yes’ to stuff I wouldn’t have done previously. And if I don’t do my boys proud, I will never live it down! “They really, really want me to do it and they have kept it a secret for months now because they want me to do it so much!

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Giovanna Fletcher is an author, presenter and parenting guru, she is also married to McFly star Tom Fletcher.

Admitting it will be the longest she will have ever been apart from her family, Giovanna, 35, said Tom doesn’t wish he was going instead of her. “

"No Tom isn’t jealous,” she said, continuing: “Out of the two of us, I am the one getting the spiders out the house! He is very proud and excited.”

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Viewers will know Vernon Kay for presenting shows such as All Star Family Fortunes, Beat the Star and Splash!

He is also married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly and Vernon insisted he's joined the show for their daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

The star said: “The physical and mental challenges will be really interesting. I am also looking forward to finding out who my camp mates are and building relationships with those guys - finding out who they are and what makes them who they are. Mainly though I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

“It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them! 'And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved.”

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity start date confirmed as hit show returns November 15