I'm A Celebrity start date confirmed as hit show returns November 15

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec will be back later in the month to host a very different series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity will return to our screens on Sunday, November 15, it has been confirmed.

The show will be going ahead in Wales despite England's month-long lockdown starting from Thursday and ending on December 2.

Wales, where the show will be filmed this year, is currently in a firebreak two-week lockdown, which is set to be lifted on November 9.

Ant and Dec will still return to present the hit reality TV show though, which will be filmed at Gwrych Castle – based in Abergele in North Wales.

The show's main body will remain the same, even though the location is very different from the Australian forest.

While the lineup for the show will not be confirmed until the launch episode, rumoured contestants include Sir Mo Farah, Shane Richie, Amy Hart and Vernon Kay.

Whoever takes the crown this year will be named the King or Queen of the Castle, instead of the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Speaking of the show's new location and setup, ITV Studios' Director of Entertainment Richard Cowles said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that; the Castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

"It means for the first time in the show's history, one celebrity will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than the Jungle."

He added: "While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn."

