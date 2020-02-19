I'm A Celebrity 'renewed for three more years' following Ant's return to ITV show

The hit ITV show will be on our screens for at least another three years, according to reports.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been renewed for three more seasons following Ant McPartlin's return to the ITV reality TV series.

Reports say that the show, hosted by Ant, 42, and Declan Donnelly, also 42, is set to become the longest ever running reality TV show after the new renewal.

The popular show has seen the likes of Katie Price, Ashley Roberts, Joe Swash, Gemma Collins, Gillian McKeith, Dean Gaffney, Kim Woodburn, Caitlyn Jenner and Joey Essex among many others head down under into the Australian jungle.

It is set to run until its 20th anniversary in 2022, according to The Daily Star.

However, ITV declined to comment on the show's renewal.

The last season of I'm A Celeb saw Jaqueline Jossa be crowned as Queen of the Jungle after a gruelling three weeks down under.

The soap actress proved herself a hero after fearlessly completing all of the challenges thrown her way and was a highly deserving winner.

It was the season Ant McPartlin returned to the series after a year off after being convicted of drink driving in April 2018.