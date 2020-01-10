I'm A Celebrity... Extra Camp axed by ITV bosses as host Joel Dommett claims it's 'too expensive'

The popular show has been axed by bosses. Picture: ITV

The ITV spin-off show won't be returning to our screens in 2020.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's spin-off show, Extra Camp has been axed by ITV after just shy of a 20-year run.

The show, which was hosted in 2019 by former contestants Emily Atack, Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas, will not be returning for 2020's series due to fees for the TV slot being "expensive".

Extra Camp will be no more. Picture: ITV

Extra Camp first kicked off when the main reality show did in 2002, and has always been a hit, with a host of celebrities presenting the show over its run such as Caroline Flack, , Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, Laura Whitmore and Scarlett Moffatt.

However, bosses have now called time on the spin-off show, which kicks off at 10:30pm and sees guests and former contestants head into the jungle studio to discuss the ongoings of camp.

Joel, 34, made a post on his Instagram last night which stated: "Sad news - The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock.

"The show will no longer continue. It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts.

"The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21and myself are not to blame - they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) - it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.

"I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made. Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter.

"I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp"

The claims of the ITV funds being used on more prime time slots was confirmed by an ITV source, who revealed to The Sun: "ITV have been discussing the future of Extra Camp for some time and it’s not a decision they’ve taken lightly as they are very fond of it.

“But bosses are focusing on growing ITV2’s prime-time offering on the channel and Extra Camp, sadly, isn’t a part of that.“The show is quite expensive to make and, in the current climate, they’ve had to make a tough commercial decision.”

An ITV insider added: “ITV2 has loved having I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp on the channel and it’s really sad the show is ending.

“All the presenters over the years have been fantastic, along with the brilliant, hard-working production crew."

An ITV representative stated to Heart.co.uk: "Sadly Extra Camp won't be returning.

"ITV2 is focusing on it's primetime schedule and sadly Extra Camp tended to air quite late at 22.30-23.30.

"ITV2 has loved having Extra Camp on the channel and would like to thank all the production team for their hard work over the years, the fantastic on screen presenters and the brilliant hard working crew behind the scenes.

"It'll be sad to bring the curtain down on the show but the focus for ITV2 is the primetime schedule."