The full rumoured lineup of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2020

Who will be part of I'm a Celeb 2020. Picture: Shutterstock

The popular ITV show is back later this year for its 20th series, but who will be a part of the celebrity lineup?

One of the most popular reality TV competition shows of the year is arguably I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and the ITV ratings juggernaut will return later this year.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are set to host the series, which is in its 20th year, and after many rumours suggesting otherwise, it will take place Down Under in Australia.

Ant and Dec will be back. Picture: ITV

The show is months away, but after ITV recently confirmed the show definitely is back as normal - along with some other favourites like Britain's Got Talent and The Voice - people can't help but wonder who the contestants will be.

I'm a Celeb bosses always sort out the celebrity lineup months and months ahead of when the show airs, and agents and managers are always in-talks about who they'll be able to score a place on the show for the right price.

There's been so many names thrown around recently, but here are some of the strongest contenders for I'm a Celeb 2020's lineup:

Amy Hart

Last year, Amy made a public plea to go on I'm A Celeb while she spoke on Heart Dance Breakfast with Toby Anstis.

She said at the time: “I would love to [go on the show]. I’d absolutely love to.”

However, she explained her fears to Toby, saying: “I hate rats. I hate rats. That’s the only thing.

"Like I can deal with the Spiders and stuff, I can deal with all the creepy crawlies but it’s the rats. They put me in that coffin with rats.”

Jack P Shepherd

Actor Jack, 32, plays David Platt on Coronation Street and is a familiar face for many.

Now he's tipped to follow in the footsteps of some of his Corrie co-stars, and enter the jungle later this year.

He is currently at odds of 4/1 according to Ladbrokes' latest betting figures.

Michelle Visage

Michelle wowed everyone with her performance on Strictly last year when she was paired with Giovanni Perniche.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK then hit BBC3 and Michelle's straight-talking comments made her a firm British TV favourite.

She's now tipped to join the I'm A Celebrity line-up, which fans will no doubt be hoping for ahead of its return.

Ladbrokes have placed her at odds of 6/1 to enter the jungle.

Baga Chipz

From one Drag Race star to another - from the UK show's first season comes the hilarious Baga Chipz who is another favourite to be on this series.

The straight-talking potty mouthed drag queen coined some hilarious catchphrases during her series and the public loved watching her on Celebrity MasterChef.

The reality TV personality, 30, told Daily Star she is set to make an appearance in some "huge telly shows" in August and November.