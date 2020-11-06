Ant and Dec take part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial in I'm A Celeb special

By Alice Dear

After years of laughing at celebrities during Bushtucker Trails, it's finally Ant and Dec's time to face one.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here returns this month, but not before a special look back at the show's best moments with I’m A Celebrity…A Jungle Story.

On Sunday night, fans of the show will be able to watch hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly complete their first ever Bushtucker Trial, after 20 years of watching celebrities suffer.

The scenes were recorded in the Australian jungle last year, when Joel Dommett surprised the presenting duo with the three iconic tasks.

Ant and Dec even took part in an eating challenge. Picture: ITV

Before the trial, Dec revealed he was "paralysed with fear" while Ant said he felt like it was "payback".

The first Bushtucker Trial was called Catch A Falling Star, the second Face Your Fears and the third the horrid eating trial.

Ant looks tense as he is presented with a fish eye to eat. Picture: ITV

While Ant was served a witchetty grub, blended vomit fruit and a fish eye, Dec was challenged to eat a fermented duck egg, blended cockroaches and a pig’s penis.

But how well did the presenting duo do? You'll have to watch the 20th anniversary special on Sunday at 8:10pm on ITV to find out.

The presenting duo were terrified about what they were about to face. Picture: ITV

The special will also be revealing the lineup for the 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity.

This year, due to COVID travel restrictions, the show will be taking place in a castle in Wales.

Instead of being crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle, this year's winner will become the King or Queen of the Castle.

The new series officially starts November 15.