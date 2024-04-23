How to transform your hair for summer 2024

There's no better time to give your hair a big (or small) transformation. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Looking for a new look to move you from winter into spring and then summer? We've got all the tips and ideas you need to transform your look.

As the seasons shift from cold and dark days to the light and warm months we often start to sort out our lives; clearing out our wardrobes, giving our homes a spring clean and making plans for the summer.

Some of us also begin to reflect on our look, including finding ways to rescue our damaged winter hair and enter spring and summer with a fresh new look, which can often build our confidence and put an extra spring in our step.

If you're looking to update your hair with a cut, treatment or colour, it is always good to get some expert advice - which is why we spoke to Charlie Illi, Advanced Stylist & Master Technician at Brooks and Brooks Salon.

Here's her top tips on transforming your hair for summer 2024!

Step into summer with a fresh look and plenty of confidence. Picture: Getty

Tip 1: Get a fresh shape into your hair

Charlie says:

Getting bored of your haircut? Sometimes it just takes a reshaping rather than a big chop. With my long-haired clients especially, I will open up the face layers to give their hair a fresh-cut feeling. It gives your hair a new bounce to it, without losing any length. This look creates more options for daily up-dos, like a messy bun, a cool hairband or just a simple wave - you start to have more fun with it!

Tip 2: Refresh your blonde

Charlie says:

Sometimes our blonde is at the stage where it doesn’t need a full head of highlights but could do with some brightness, especially along the contours. I love to add some face framing highlights and a couple of freehand lights to refresh the blonde colour. It makes the colour look so much fresher! After I wash it, I add a lovely toner to really enhance the shine. It’s a simple and quick way to refresh your colour.

A simple in-salon treatment or blow dry can help you feel more confident with your locks. Picture: Getty

Tip 3: Treatments and glossing

Charlie says:

We have all been there when the hair colour is still looking good, but something is missing. Why not book in for a nice treatment and blow-dry? It can be a nice way to relax after a tough day at work. We offer a wide range of different treatments to really build your hair up, or prevent your hair from any breakage or dryness. At the same time you can get information on upcoming trends and a nice relaxing head-massage.

And if your colour is feeling dull, why not freshen it up with a nice glossy toner? There are many ways to have a refresh without spending hours and lots of money. Get ready for summer AND give yourself a pamper session!