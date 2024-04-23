How to transform your hair for summer 2024

23 April 2024, 15:54

There's no better time to give your hair a big (or small) transformation
There's no better time to give your hair a big (or small) transformation. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Looking for a new look to move you from winter into spring and then summer? We've got all the tips and ideas you need to transform your look.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the seasons shift from cold and dark days to the light and warm months we often start to sort out our lives; clearing out our wardrobes, giving our homes a spring clean and making plans for the summer.

Some of us also begin to reflect on our look, including finding ways to rescue our damaged winter hair and enter spring and summer with a fresh new look, which can often build our confidence and put an extra spring in our step.

If you're looking to update your hair with a cut, treatment or colour, it is always good to get some expert advice - which is why we spoke to Charlie Illi, Advanced Stylist & Master Technician at Brooks and Brooks Salon.

Here's her top tips on transforming your hair for summer 2024!

Step into summer with a fresh look and plenty of confidence
Step into summer with a fresh look and plenty of confidence. Picture: Getty

Tip 1: Get a fresh shape into your hair

Charlie says:

Getting bored of your haircut? Sometimes it just takes a reshaping rather than a big chop. With my long-haired clients especially, I will open up the face layers to give their hair a fresh-cut feeling. It gives your hair a new bounce to it, without losing any length. This look creates more options for daily up-dos, like a messy bun, a cool hairband or just a simple wave - you start to have more fun with it!

Tip 2: Refresh your blonde

Charlie says:

Sometimes our blonde is at the stage where it doesn’t need a full head of highlights but could do with some brightness, especially along the contours. I love to add some face framing highlights and a couple of freehand lights to refresh the blonde colour. It makes the colour look so much fresher! After I wash it, I add a lovely toner to really enhance the shine. It’s a simple and quick way to refresh your colour.

A simple in-salon treatment or blow dry can help you feel more confident with your locks
A simple in-salon treatment or blow dry can help you feel more confident with your locks. Picture: Getty

Tip 3: Treatments and glossing

Charlie says:

We have all been there when the hair colour is still looking good, but something is missing. Why not book in for a nice treatment and blow-dry? It can be a nice way to relax after a tough day at work. We offer a wide range of different treatments to really build your hair up, or prevent your hair from any breakage or dryness. At the same time you can get information on upcoming trends and a nice relaxing head-massage.

And if your colour is feeling dull, why not freshen it up with a nice glossy toner? There are many ways to have a refresh without spending hours and lots of money. Get ready for summer AND give yourself a pamper session!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Spain is dealing with the effects of the high numbers of British tourists

Spanish holiday destination considering water restrictions for tourists

Supermarkets have revealed their Easter opening hours for 2024

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi Easter opening times: A full list of supermarkets and opening times

News

Postman from Royal Mail delivering post

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

News

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

Do the clocks go forward this weekend? Exact date and time

The top 10 spring baby names have been announced

Baby name experts reveal top 10 spring inspired names for 2024

Parenting

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia's Richard has opened up about his friendship with Timothy

MAFS Australia's Richard reveals Timothy 'let him down' during his relationship with Andrea

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash relationship timeline: How did they meet?

Showbiz

Millie Radford and Harley Passmore got engaged whilst in Florida

Sue Radford's daughter Millie announces engagement after romantic Florida trip

Showbiz

The MAFS Australia reunion date has been revealed

When is the MAFS Australia reunion on TV? UK air date and time revealed

Married at First Sight

Jonathan and Lauren had an awkward final vows on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan's awkward final vows in full

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

Celebrities

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori at final vows

MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack's bizarre final vows revealed

Married at First Sight

Ellie and Jono are still going strong today after leaving their MAFS journey together

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship

Married at First Sight

What's going on with Timothy and Lucinda now?

Where are MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy now? Everything that happened after the experiment

Married at First Sight

Here's the story behind Prince Louis' full name, rooted in Royal Family history

Prince Louis' full name and special meanings explained

News

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel have announced they are divorcing after six years of marriage

Gogglebox's Stephen and Daniel break silence on shock divorce announcement

Showbiz

Simon Cowell wears orange glasses on Britain's Got Talent

Why does Simon Cowell wear orange glasses? The real reason revealed

Showbiz

Richard is keen to return to work following MAFS, but admits he lost money by being on the show

MAFS Australia's Richard 'lost money' being on show and calls for higher pay for cast

Married at First Sight

Sara and Cassandra had a massive unaired fall out on MAFS Australia

The truth behind MAFS Australia stars Sara and Cassandra's unaired feud

Married at First Sight

Jayden and Eden's relationship is unravelling as the groom struggles to understand her anxiety

MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

Married at First Sight