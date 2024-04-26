Only three MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together as the dramatic series comes to an end

MAFS Australia has come to an end with only three couples still together. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Two MAFS Australia couples have split since the reunion, leaving only three pairings still together at the end of series 11.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has brought us plenty of drama, however it looks like the love may have been lacking this season as only three couples are currently together.

Despite the best efforts of experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, only a few MAFS Australia couples from season 11 are still together, after two of the couples split after filming ended.

While Jack and Tori, Ridge and Jade, and Jono and Ellie are still together, Jayden and Eden, and Sara and Tim called time of their relationships recently, despite leaving the show together.

Former partners Jayden and Eden put on a united display at the MAFS reunion, leaving many fans stunned when they announced their break up shortly after the episode aired.

Only three couples are still together after meeting on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Eden went on to discuss their relationship breakdown, telling Daily Mail Australia that she was left "blindsided" by their split.

The bride revealed: "Everything was good. I do think in any relationship, there's ups and downs, but it came completely out of the blue for me. It was definitely a blind side.

"I just felt that the way that it all fell apart for us when he broke up with me, I just felt he was choosing not to be with me, and he didn't want to be with me."

Jayden broke the news of their parting on social media, writing: "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

"However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son 🐶 You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast ❤️"

Eden and Jayden were fan favourites on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@edenharper

While Eden and Jayden's split came as a shock to viewers, unfortunately the same couldn't be said for Sara and Tim, as cracks in their relationship became evident during the reunion.

Tensions flared between the former lovers when Jono revealed that Tim almost dumped Sara at final vows. This led to a screaming match between the pair, which caused the already awkward dinner party to turn into an even more cringeworthy event.

Despite their fiery argument, Tim and Sara left the final commitment ceremony as a couple, however the pair decided to end their partnership before the series began airing.

Watch the MAFS Australia reunion teaser here:

MAFS Australia reunion trailer

Speaking about their break up to 9Entertainment, Sara disclosed: "We broke up a month after the Reunion.

"We didn't speak for a little while after, it was hard for us both but a few months down the track we started talking again. We're definitely friends now, we are very amicable. It's been good to be on good terms because we went through this crazy ride together."

While we believe that Sara is currently single, the same can't be said for Tim as he has recently been spotted with his new girlfriend, Barbara.

Tim and Sara have split up since the MAFS reunion episode. Picture: Nine

Despite these break ups, it looks like the remaining pairs are still going strong, with Jack and Tori moving in together and Jono and Ellie holidaying as a couple recently.

Things also appear to be going well for Ridge and Jade as the lovebirds having been spending lots of time with Jade's young daughter since leaving the experiment.