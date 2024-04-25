MAFS Australia's Lauren reveals the 'spicy' parts of her final vows which were cut from the show

MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Lauren said their final vows last night. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia's Lauren has spilled the beans on her final vows, after dumping Jonathan following his cheating scandal.

Married At First Sight Australia star Lauren Dunn, 32, has revealed that her final vows were actually cut short, with some 'spicy' parts edited out of the episode.

Last night viewers watched as Lauren brutally dumped Jonathan McCullough, 40, following the revelation that he was texting fellow MAFS star Ellie Dix, 32, behind his wife's back. During the awkward exchange, Lauren told her former beau that he 'completely wasted her time' and told him 'it's not me, it's you' when brutally dumping him.

Whilst Jono seemed to be shocked by Lauren's words, the feisty bride has now disclosed that her final vows were longer than what was shown.

Speaking to Mamamia, Lauren opened up about her vows and stated that she doesn't regret any of it, revealing: "I completely stand by it."

Lauren walked away from Jonathan on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

She continued: "I think throughout the season, Jono and I went a bit of a gridlock whether it was me or him. If it was my walls that were up then that was preventing him from being his true self, or I was feeling like he wasn't being his true self.

"The vows were to let him know that I've figured out that my walls are up because something wasn't right. And we found out why that was the case."

Jonathan and Lauren chose to split during final vows. Picture: Nine

The 32-year-old went on divulge juicy details about her vows, claiming: "My vows were a lot longer. There were some spicy parts in there that weren’t shown. Obviously, it’s a TV show and they only have a certain amount of time, so they have to edit it so everything fits. But the full speech was impressive — if I do say so myself.

"I said something about Jono weaponising my vulnerability against me when I would tell him things, private things between us. He had a tendency to throw them out there to kind of take the heat off himself."

Watch Jonathan and Lauren's final vows on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia’s Jonathan and Lauren’s final vows

Surprisingly, Lauren went on to defend Jonathan's scathing vows to her, stating: "I could definitely see where he was coming from. He definitely spoke his truth. I wasn’t nice to him all the time, but it was because I was frustrated with him. I felt like I was married to someone who was giving me a very edited version of themselves. And I could feel that in my gut, I felt like he wasn’t giving me who he really was.

"I think he was censoring himself because he was concerned about how he would come off on television, he said that multiple times. He didn’t want to look a certain way after the muzzle comment."

Lauren and Jonathan fell out over him texting Ellie. Picture: Nine

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Lauren and Jono's relationship fallout, with many fans taking the bride's side.

One user wrote: "Joni’s vows the absolute audacity and cheek!! mate. Fair play to Lauren handling that like an absolute queen #MAFSAU"

Another added: "Well hasn't Jonno started to show his true colours #MAFSAU"

With a third stating: "Wow Jonos' last vows. Should have just left if you weren't happy mate. Not like there wasn't plenty of chances to write leave #MAFSAU"

Jonathan and Lauren met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Next week, viewers in the UK will get to watch the MAFS Australia season 11 cast reunite to put their drama to bed once and for all.

Will we see Jack and Tori apologise for their controversial comments? And will Jono and Ellie come to the final dinner party as a couple? We can't wait to find out!