MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack's bizarre final vows revealed

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori's final vows weren't as romantic as they should be. Picture: Channel Nine

By Zoe Adams

What did Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley say to each other at the final vows? And what actually happened after? Here's exactly why they got such a huge fan reaction.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 is coming to an end and that means only one thing - final vows. And for Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams, their last scenes were just as confusing and bizarre as every other part of their relationship.

Before heading in to the ultimate commitment ceremony to one another, Jack, 34, and Tori, 28, headed home to discuss their relationship with friends and family. Or clients if you're Jack.

Speaking to her mum, the former business development manager expressed how she didn't care about other cast member's opinions on her relationship, which has included cheating scandals and misogynistic comments, and looked keen to go into final vows with a firm 'yes' to their future.

Jack, however, was expressing to a male client how he was feeling the pressure and even said his wife had become 'needy' over recent weeks.

So while their relationship was certainly no love story, did they have a happy ending? Here's everything Tori and Jack said at the final commitment ceremony to one another and exactly what happened afterwards.

MAFS Jack and Tori has the show's most bizarre final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

What did Tori say to Jack at final vows?

The build up to Jack and Tori's final vows made it seem that Jack was about to walk away from his wife of the past three months. However, what actually happened was something altogether rather bizzare in itself.

Going first, Tori, declared how difficult it's been having to defend her husband for the majority of the experiment and having to question the legitimacy of their marriage.

"Frustratingly, no one else got to see the Jack I was so protective over and could so easily come in and bat for," she said.

"Jack, I have found the person I never want to stop making memories with. Through thick and thin I have chosen you each and every day and I want to spend the rest of my days choosing you. You are my equal, my soulmate and I am falling in love with you."

MAFS Australia’s Tori and Jack storm out of reunion commitment ceremony

What did Jack say to Tori at MAFS final vows?

As usual, it was Jack's strange and unromantic choice of words that really got everyone riled up while watching the final vows.

He began: "I am concerned our biggest connecting factor may have been the brutal environment of the experiment where our loyal personalities bonded over having each other's back and picking each other up when need be. Like team mates. Not lovers.

"Tori I'm sorry to say I didn't commit myself to this process for a platonic relationship, nor a team mate. We are not in love so how can I commit to you and ask you to uproot your life and move to the Gold Coast?"

The speech then went on with Jack saying thank you to Tori and that he was sorry, leaving many gasping at the fact he was actually going to walk away from her.

However, despite his unromantic words, Jack made a u-turn on the vibe of his speech.

He continued: "My ego and my pride cast a shadow on the happily ever after you were chasing and are so deserving of. Tori I need to do what is best for me and ultimately what is best for you. I deserve an equal. Moving forward with you is a massive risk and it's a risk I am 100% ready to take.

"I'd rather jump off the edge and fight for an amazing love-filled future with you then to have never tried to win your love at all. I am head over heels for you and I can't wait to fall in love."

Tori & Jack’s final vows are so bad my TV kept turning itself off!!#MAFSAU #MAFS — Ian Brown (@1anBrown) April 1, 2024

I feel like Jack/Tori’s final vows has been dragged out well over a week or more of my life. 😂#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/XmVeFpyOVB — JL (@JLnow2) April 1, 2024

What was the reaction to Jack and Tori's MAFS final vows?

As you can imagine, Jack's speech got quite the heat from both Tori herself and social media.

Following their final commitment ceremony, Tori said Jack's vows were "brutally honest". She added: "I don't want to take too much away from them actually. Only the parts where he said nice things. But the rest can stay."

Not a fan of what Jack had to say, one X user (formerly known as Twitter) expressed: "I know that producers control some of the final vows speeches but something tells me Jack gets off on this kind of verbal torture he's putting Tori through. #MAFS #MAFSAU."

Also confused by their relationship status, another MAFS fan said: "When u find out Jack tells Tori he’s not in love with her at final vows, but they both decide to carry on this sham of a relationship after the show #MAFSAUS."

Agreeing with he general feed back from MAFS final vows, another added: "Jack and Tori are perfect for each other at this point."

Married At First Sight Australia officially finishes in the UK on April 25th.