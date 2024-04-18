MAFS Australia's Jack reveals what the wind emoji text really meant

18 April 2024, 17:34

Jack has explained what he meant by using the wind emoji in his text to Ridge
Jack has explained what he meant by using the wind emoji in his text to Ridge. Picture: Channel Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight groom Jack confused the group after he text Ridge the 'wind emoji' during a chat about him and Tori finally sleeping together - but what did it really mean?

MAFS star Jack Dunkley left the rest of the participants confused at a recent dinner party after he and wife Tori Adams finally consummated their marriage.

The lack of sexual spark between Tori and Jack had been a huge point of interest for the rest of the group, leading them to question the legitimacy of their relationship. However, the pair arrived at the dinner party with the news that they had slept together.

This wasn't the source of confusion for the cast and viewers, however, as it was also revealed at the party that Jack had text fellow groom Ridge a 'wind emoji' (💨) when discussing his intimate moment with Tori.

While some cast members were left baffled by the choice of emoji, Lauren Dunn - who has been historically wary of Jack and his intentions towards Tori - guessed it could mean he was going to ghost his wife.

The cast of MAFS were confused by what Jack meant with the message
The cast of MAFS were confused by what Jack meant with the message. Picture: Channel Nine

There was plenty of speculation online about the true meaning of the emoji, however, Jack has since cleared up what he meant by using the symbol which in fact has the official name ‘gust of wind’.

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Jack explained: "The wind emoji for me was kind of like smoke, like 'damn that was hot', like 'pop off', a bit of smoke, you know."

Tori's groom went on: “A bit of relief, a bit of smoke - I didn't know if I was going to send him a flame. It was basically smoke, like ‘damn that was hot’.”

Ridge admitted he had no idea what Jack meant with the wind emoji
Ridge admitted he had no idea what Jack meant with the wind emoji. Picture: Channel Nine

Responding to Lauren's guesses that he was going to "ghost" Tori, he said: “Lauren, there's actually a ghost emoji if I wanted to send a ghost, so come on.”

Ridge, who was the one who received the emoji text, reflected: “I never understood what that was. Maybe it's like 'oof', like 'really good’...But look, my generation doesn't use that. They would have done an eggplant emoji or something like that."

