MAFS Australia's Jack 'used Airbnb for homestays' because he was 'still living with ex-fiancée'

MAFS Australia's Jack apparently hired a place for him and Tori to stay in during homestays week. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Jack was allegedly still living with his ex when he married Tori on the experiment - making the homestay part of the show very difficult.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 is coming to an end, with the final weeks seeing the brides and grooms take part in 'homestays week' where they each visit their partner's home in a bid to see whether their relationship can thrive outside of the experiment.

Jack, one of the most controversial characters on season 11, decided to take his new wife Tori to the Gold Coast for homestays week, where she got to meet his friends and see what her life would look like if she moved for him.

However, when Jack and Tori arrived at his home, many fans pointed out how empty it looked, with no personal items to be seen.

Now, Jack's ex-girlfriend - who he reportedly broke up with to be on the show - has claimed that the 'home' was actually an Airbnb that he hired for the homestay because he was still living with his ex-fiancée.

Jack took Tori back to the Gold Coast for homestays - but it has since been reported this isn't actually his house! Picture: Channel Nine

According to Courtney, Jack's ex-girlfriend, the groom was engaged to a woman called Christie before he started dating her and before appearing on the show, and still lived in their shared home during this time.

She claims that Jack and his ex were actually sharing a home up until the end of the experiment.

Courtney told So Dramatic! in February: “Jack was still living with his ex-fiancée Christie during our whole relationship and when he was filming the show. Christie lived with him for over a year after they split. We overlapped. She only moved out a few weeks before he came home from the show.”

MAFS Australia’s Jack takes Tori to the Gold Coast for homestays week

Once they split, Jack's ex-fiancée reportedly had a rule that he could not bring home any women he was dating while they were still sharing a home, which meant he would often stay with Courtney over weekends.

She added that Christie knew about her relationship with Jack and that it was "extremely hard to deal with”. Courtney went on to claim that he hired a home for the end of the show so that "it didn’t look suspicious."

“He had two other girlfriends after his ex-fiancée Christie. A girl before me and then me,” Courtney explained: "But we weren’t allowed at his apartment as she made a rule that no girls he was dating were allowed at this property, so he would see me during the week and spend weekends with me.”

She finished by saying: “So he dumped me for a show, still lived with his ex-fiancée and then married Tori, who apparently is his true love.”

Tori choose to look past Jack's ex-girlfriend's claims at the first dinner party. Picture: Channel Nine

Courtney - while never appearing on MAFS Australia - has proved a huge talking point for the cast when it was revealed early in the series that Jack's ex was very unhappy with him.

She alleged that he had told her he was moving overseas for work when he dumped her, and instead was appearing on Married At First Sight and marrying Tori.

Jack's ex-girlfriend claimed he told her he was moving overseas before starting the Married At First Sight experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

More recently, it was revealed that Jack had been granted a temporary protection order against Courtney Jade following her decision to be vocal about him and their relationship.

He request the order at Southport Magistrates Court on 7th March 2024 when a temporary protection order was made while a court decides whether to make a domestic violence order.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, the documentation for the request states that Courtney "must be of good behaviour towards the aggrieved and not commit domestic violence against the aggrieved."