MAFS Australia's Jack reveals producers made him change his final vows to Tori 'six or seven' times

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori decided to stay together after final vows. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori caused a stir after their controversial final vows went viral.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 gave us one of the most bizarre final vows ever, after Jack Dunkley, 34, delivered a toe-curling speech to his wife Tori Adams, 27.

Last night fans watched as Jack and Tori decided to give their relationship a go following weeks of explosive drama in the experiment. However it wasn't their love, fans were discussing, it was Jack's strange vows which caused a stir on social media.

However Jack has now revealed that he had to change his vows "six or seven times", after producers took issue with his words. Speaking to Pedestrian TV, the groom explained: "It’s important to note that you get a brief and it’s a TV show. The vows need to be entertaining hence why we ended up with that cliffhanger."

The 34-year-old continued: "Our vows needed to be approved. They were rejected six or seven times until they kind of went down the theme of what production were looking for."

Jack and Tori met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Jack went on to add: "It’s not how I would have come out and said my vows to Tori, like I could read you something now that I would have much preferred but they have to be approved.

"There’s a process for entertainment value and that’s why the episode was such a cliffhanger. But at the end of the day, we knew we were leaving together and those final lines on my vows and the final lines on Tori’s vows were the only thing we cared about."

Luckily for the groom, Tori understood the situation, revealing: "There was never a doubt for me. But as I was listening to those vows I was like, ‘what is he talking about? This isn’t what we spoke about.'"

Fans were shocked when Jack and Tori chose to continue their relationship on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

The bride also opened up to Daily Mail Australia about their final vows, telling the publication: "I think there was definitely a lot of outside pressure for me to walk away from Jack at the final vows. There was no reason for me to walk away.

"The pressure was there, so there was pressure with the vows, and then there was pressure on top of that of just simply walking away from him the day of the final vows, and we were having those conversations the night before whilst I was at the airport flying to Sydney to do them."

Watch Jack and Tori's final vows on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia’s Jack and Tori final vows

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to slate Jack's declaration to his wife, after he told her that he was not in love and felt like they were "teammates, not lovers".

One user commented: "Tori & Jack’s final vows are so bad my TV kept turning itself off!! #MAFSAU #MAFS"

Another added: "I know that producers control some of the final vows speeches but something tells me Jack gets off on this kind of verbal torture he's putting Tori through. #MAFS #MAFSAU"

With a third stating: "Jack's vows were all about himself. He only said something nice about Tori at the end. Ugh. #mafs #mafsau"