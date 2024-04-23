Sue Radford's daughter Millie announces engagement after romantic Florida trip

Millie Radford and Harley Passmore got engaged whilst in Florida. Picture: Instagram/@harleyypassmore

By Hope Wilson

The 22 Kids & Counting stars shared the happy news on social media.

Millie Radford, 22, has shared the exciting news that she is engaged to boyfriend Harley Passmore, after he popped the question during her family holiday to Florida.

The mother-of-three revealed that she and her now- fiancé, were at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Florida when Harley got down on one knee to propose to the 22 Kids & Counting star.

Mille- who is mum to three-year-old Ophelia, Chester-Bleu, one, and newborn Elodie-Jade- has been in a relationship with Harley for a number of years, with the couple often appearing on the Channel 5 show alongside Millie's mum Sue Radford, 48, and dad Noel Radford, 53.

Taking to Instagram, Harley shared the happy news by sharing an image of the moment he asked Millie to be his wife, writing: "She said yes… I love you my wife-to-be."

Millie Radford got engaged to Harley Passmore whilst on holiday. Picture: Instagram/@harleyypassmore

Millie and Harley joined Sue, Noel, and their other children on the trip to Florida in April, after the couple missed out on last year's holiday to the USA.

Tensions flared between mother and daughter after Sue invited some of her kids and grandkids on the 2023 vacation, but failed to extend the invitation to Millie and her children.

This led to a massive falling out between the two, with Millie calling her mum out on social media.

Millie Radford accused Sue Radford of making money off of her grandchildren. Picture: Instagram/Millie Radford

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to comment to take a swipe at her mum for only inviting some of her children to Florida.

Millie wrote: "Cute?? But you’ve made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites, said my piece. I recall my kids being in the whole 22 kids and counting not a single sight viewing of the rest in there."

However relations between the two seem to have softened since then, as Sue compiled a sweet message for Millie's 22nd birthday a few months later.

Sue wrote: "Happy birthday @millieradfordd. We hope you have the best day today, we love you. Can't wait to see you when we get home. Also can't believe there will be another little princess to add to this picture next year!"

Sue Radford was present when her daughter Millie Radford went into labour. Picture: Instagram/Millie Radford

It then became clear that Millie and Sue had made amends when the 48-year-old was present at the birth of Millie's youngest child, Elodie-Jade.

Sue took to Instagram to mark her granddaughter's birthday, writing: "Welcome to the family Elodie-Jade 😍 so proud of you millie you did amazing ❤️❤️ she’s a such a beautiful addition to the family 🥰❤️ congratulations."