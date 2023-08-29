Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ends ‘feud’ with pregnant daughter Millie as she wishes her a happy birthday

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with JK and Kelly Brook 6:30am - 10am
29 August 2023, 12:41
Noel Radford can’t remember his kids’ birthdays
Sue Radford sent a sweet message to her daughter Millie.
Sue Radford, 48, seems to have mended her relationship with daughter Millie, 22, after she wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.
The mother and daughter appeared to be feuding earlier this year after Millie accused Sue of leaving her children out of a family holiday to Florida.
At the time Millie accused her mother of picking favourites and wondered why her children were not invited on the trip.
Millie posted a message to her mother saying: "You've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece."
However it seems that the two have made up, with the mother-of-22 posting a sweet birthday message to her daughter.
The Instagram Story said: "Happy birthday @millieradfordd. We hope you have the best day today, we love you. Can't wait to see you when we get home.
"Also can't believe there will be another little princess to add to this picture next year!"
Millie announced she was pregnant with her third child earlier this year, taking to Instagram to confirm she was having a baby girl.
She captioned the sweet post: "One more to love and adore 👶🏻 baby No3 is💗💙"
Millie is already mother to Ophelia, two and one-year-old Chester.
The Radford family are currently on holiday in Florida, however there has been some drama on the trip.
A few days into their holiday Sue suffered a choking incident in which she saw her "life flash in front of her".
The 22 Kids and Counting star was eating a seafood boil when she began to choke on a prawn.
Luckily Sue's daughter Katie administered first aid and saved her mother's life.
Speaking of the incident Sue explained that Katie: "saw me choking and slammed me on the back a few times till it came flying out, scared the life out of me."
Sue and Noel are parents to; Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.