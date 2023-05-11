Millie Radford baby details: Boyfriend, due date and age revealed

11 May 2023, 08:20

Millie Radford reveals she's pregnant

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How old is Millie Radford and when is her due date? Here's what we know about the 22 Kids and Counting star...

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is set to become a grandmother again, as her daughter Millie Radford is pregnant.

The 22 Kids and Counting star announced the amazing news with a video of her pregnancy scan shared on Instagram, as well as the gender reveal.

In the clip, Millie, her boyfriend and two children can be seen being showered in pink on the beach.

She wrote: “One more to love and adore 👶🏻 baby No3 is💗💙.”

Millie Radford and her son Chester
Millie Radford and her son Chester. Picture: Alamy

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Awwww congratulations ❤️”.

“Aww congratulations to you Ophelia and Chester ❤️❤️❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Fabulous news congratulations x.”

But who is Millie’s partner and how old is she? Here’s what we know about the reality star…

Who is Millie Radford’s boyfriend?

We don’t know much about Millie’s partner, but we believe he is called Harley and is the father of the star’s youngest child Chester Bleu.

Millie posted a photo of Chester's dad on her Instagram stories
Millie posted a photo of Chester's dad on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

She previously shared a sweet photo of her baby dad holding their little boy in his arms.

Millie is also mum to daughter Ophelia Jo after first becoming pregnant at 18 with an ex boyfriend.

Speaking in a Q&A video on the family's YouTube channel in November 2020, Millie explained why her ex-partner isn't currently a part of his daughter's life.

"I'm not saying who he is because he's completely out of our lives," she said. "He's in a new relationship, we don't have anything to do with each other."

She continued: "We haven't had anything to do with each other for months – from pretty much the beginning of my pregnancy.

Millie Radford is already a mum of two
Millie Radford is already a mum of two. Picture: Instagram

"He just wasn't happy to step up and be a dad so he's never been named."

How old is Millie Radford?

Millie Radford is 22-years-old and is the seventh child of Sue and Noel Radford.

Her parents are yet to comment publicly on her pregnancy, with the family recently having a row over a trip to Disney World.

Millie previously accused the couple of favouriting some of their grandchildren and ‘using them for money’ when they decided to take some family members on a luxury trip.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

Radfords continue Disney World trip

When is Millie Radford’s due date?

We don’t know when Millie’s daughter is due, but parents usually announce their news around the three month mark, which means she would give birth in November.

Millie previously admitted she doesn’t want more than three children, saying she doesn’t ‘want to drive a minibus to school each day.’

She told The Sun: “I’ve changed more nappies than I can count and I am an expert at getting squirmy babies into tiny clothes.

“I have had a lot of practice. I started helping Mum with the babies when I was around eight years old — changing them, bathing them and feeding them.

Sue Radford will be a grandmother of 14
Sue Radford will be a grandmother of 14. Picture: Instagram

“My older siblings did it for me, and it’s just how our family works.

“I don’t know how they did it, but I also spent quite a bit of one-on-one time with my parents, too.”

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Christopher, Sophie, Chloe, Daniel, Sophie, Chloe, Jack, Daniel, Luke, Millie, Katie, James, Ellie, Aimee, Josh, Max, Tillie, Oscar, Casper, Hallie, Phoebe, Archie, Bonnie and Heidi.

They also have 13 grandchildren, Daisy, Ayprill and Leo, who are their daughter Sophie’s kids.

Jacob, Maisie and Oaklyn who belong to their son Christopher, and Ophelia and Chester who are Millie’s other little ones.

Chloe and her boyfriend Jake welcomed their daughter Mila last year, while Christopher's partner Nicole also has four children of her own; Bailey, Ethan, Albie and Tobie.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have apparently 'cooled' their friendship

Holly Willoughby 'barely speaking to Phillip Schofield' off camera

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: How did they meet?

Evelyn and Duncan are now together after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship

TV & Movies

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Lifestyle

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK

How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

Lifestyle

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Giles and Mary from Gogglebox have opened up about their day jobs

Gogglebox's Giles and Mary give rare insight into impressive day jobs

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fears bills at Pickle Cottage will be too high

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in row with council over £1.3m Pickle Cottage

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week

When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack has opened up about her battle with cancer

EastEnders' Samantha Womack opens up on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her neon checkered midi skirt

Celebrities

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies