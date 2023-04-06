Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

6 April 2023, 12:39

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What is Sue Radford's net worth and how much money does she make?

Sue Radford and her husband Noel definitely have her hands full with 22 children, 13 grandchildren and a family business to run.

The couple also run their YouTube channel and film for Channel 5 TV show 22 Kids and Counting.

Despite this, Sue and Noel still find time to treat their kids to luxurious holidays, incredible birthday presents and even a motorhome.

But how much is Sue Radford worth and what is her income? Here’s what we know…

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren
What is Sue Radford’s net worth?

The Radford Family is said to have a net worth of £975,000 based on their 10-bed home in Morecombe and pie business.

The Radford Pie Company is located near their family home in Morecombe, Lancashire, with Noel working as a professional baker for 25 years.

Sue also oversees all the orders coming in and acts as 'chief taste tester', while daughter Chloe has also worked in the bakery shop for five years.

Meanwhile, their son Daniel takes orders, prepares the pies for delivery and makes sure everywhere is clean at the end of the day.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 10, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, five, Phoebe, four, Archie, three, Bonnie, two, and Heidie.

Sue Radford currently lives in a 10-bed former care home
Sue Radford currently lives in a 10-bed former care home. Picture: Channel 5

When previously asked if their family were secretly rich, Sue replied: "Absolutely not, we're definitely not secret millionaires.

"To me rich would be having the big mansion, the flash cars and quite a few hundred thousand in the bank, to me that would be rich but we are not that."

Social media earnings

Despite making money through the pie business, Sue and Noel also earn through brand partnerships on social media.

They now have over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and 500k followers on Instagram, as well as starring in their TV show 22 Kids and Counting.

They first shot to fame back in 2014 with their first series 15 Kids and Counting, with the family growing since then.

When previously criticised for spending money on their kids, Sue hit back: “We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other 'influencers'.

"I hate that word but most YouTubers don’t also run a very successful business."

Rent charges

The only other income they have is a small amount of money from some of their children who live with them.

On their TV show, Chloe previously explained: "Us older ones do pay a little bit of board, granted it's not a lot but I am trying to save up for my own house at the moment.”

Sue added: "We've always said if you want to buy somewhere, rent is dead money so we would rather you saved that money up and stayed at home for a bit longer.

"But me and Noel believe they should pay board, if they are earning we've always been brought up to pay board."

