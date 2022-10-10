Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s luxurious holiday to the Maldives

10 October 2022, 14:36 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 14:37

The Radfords went on holiday to the Maldives
The Radfords went on holiday to the Maldives. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Sue and Noel Radford flew business class to the Maldives for their 30th anniversary.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her husband Noel recently jetted off on a luxury trip to the Maldives.

To celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, the couple - who are parents to Britain’s biggest family - decided to celebrate without their 22 children.

In a video of the trip which they uploaded to YouTube, Sue said: "We very nearly backed out of going, twice, because we didn't want to leave the kids. But, they were all like 'no, you're definitely going'.

"The kids will be fine, we're all good. Sophie is going to be staying at our house and Chloe is helping out and obviously everybody else, so we're going to go.

"We're going to enjoy it, it's a massive milestone isn't it. 30 years. I don't know how I put up with you for 30 years. But it is though isn't it guys, quite often lots of marriages don't last so we need to celebrate it."

Noel added: "30 years being married, it's mad. 30 years and 22 kids."

Ahead of their well-deserved break, Sue and Noel splashed out on business class tickets for the first part of their journey to Doha which meant they got to fly in style.

The Radfords showed off their incredible hotel room
The Radfords showed off their incredible hotel room. Picture: YouTube

They also bought first class tickets from Doha to their destination, with business class tickets from Manchester to the Maldives starting at around £3,800 from Qatar airlines.

Despite some delays, they then took a third flight, before taking a boat before finally arriving at their luxurious villa.

Sharing their experience on social media, Sue and Noel enjoyed breath-taking sea views, their own private infinity pool and delicious food.

They were even given complimentary champagne as well as Sue's favourite treat macarons.

"Oh my goodness, this is just paradise,” Sue told the camera.

Sue and Noel Radford celebrated their anniversary in style
Sue and Noel Radford celebrated their anniversary in style. Picture: YouTube

The hotel even organised a tree planting for the couple with a little plaque which had their names on, 30th wedding anniversary and the date.

Sue added: "We said, in another 10 years or whatever, we'll have to come back and see how much it’s grown but Umar is going to send us pictures on Whatsapp of it, you know, when it gets a bit bigger."

If that wasn’t special enough, the pair also experienced a seven course meal with pairing wines in a private room.

Sue and her husband Noel, 51 are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

