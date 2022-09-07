Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

7 September 2022, 06:39 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 07:06

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday
Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday. Picture: Instagram

The Radfords were treated to a Disney Princess makeover on their holiday to Florida this year.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated her daughters to an incredible experience on their holiday this week.

The whole Radford gang have been busy enjoying themselves in Disneyland Florida, meeting the likes of Pluto and Mickey Mouse.

And as a special treat, she transformed six of her kids into princesses with a special £1,000 package.

Sue Radford treated her kids to a Disney makeover
Sue Radford treated her kids to a Disney makeover. Picture: Instagram
Sue Radford's children had a makeover
Sue Radford's children had a makeover. Picture: Instagram

Before the experience, Sue, 46, said: “Our last full day in Florida today but have the most amazing day planned and a BIG surprise for the girls.

“I can’t wait to see their faces when they find out what I’ve booked for them.”

Sharing a string of photos on Instagram, the mum revealed she had taken her daughters to Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom.

The Radfords have been enjoying their trip
The Radfords have been enjoying their trip. Picture: Instagram

Here, her kids got beautiful dresses, hairstyling, face gems, make-up, a pink princess sash and nail varnish.

Later posting the photos of her daughters dressed up, Sue wrote: “This was just THE best experience ever the girls absolutely loved every second of it.

“Tillie came out, gave me a massive hug and said thank you so much mum, that was just amazing.”

But it doesn’t come cheap as the basic package at the Disney boutique starts at $99.95 per child plus tax, which rises to $199.95 plus tax if you want the princess gown included.

If six of the daughters were given the full treatment which included the dresses, that would take the total to just over £1,200.

Sue and her husband Noel, 51 are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Elsewhere on their trip, photos showed the children at a Halloween themed Mickey Mouse party and meeting Cinderella.

