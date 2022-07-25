Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

25 July 2022, 09:50

Sue Radford has announced the arrival of a new baby in the family after her daughter Chloe gave birth.

The mum-of-22 posted an adorable message on Instagram for daughter Chloe, who welcomed her first baby this weekend.

Chloe, 26, and partner Jake Wallace, 28, announced their little girl was born yesterday with a sweet black and white photo.

And proud mum Sue, 47, reposted the picture, along with the message: “Welcome to the most amazing adventure of your lives called parenthood.

“I know you are both going to be the most amazing parents. We are so incredibly proud of you my heart feels full to burst.

Sue Radford has shared a sweet message
Sue Radford has shared a sweet message. Picture: Instagram

“Welcome to our big crazy family little one we love you so much.”

Followers of the Radfords were quick to comment, with one writing: “Congratulations sweet !! What a beautiful family photo! Xxx”.

“Congratulations to you all Chlo! Can’t wait too meet her 😍💗 xxxx,” said someone else, while a third added: “Congratulations to you both and well done!! 💖💖 Enjoy all those newborn snuggles 😍😍”.

Chloe Radford welcomed her first child this weekend
Chloe Radford welcomed her first child this weekend. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Chloe shared the first glimpse of her little one just a few moments after she had been born.

She wrote: “23rd July 2022 💫 our beautiful daughter made her entrance into the world and we are in the biggest baby love bubble you can imagine.

“6lb 2oz of pure perfection and I can’t quite believe she is ours. I am just so in love with her 🥰👶🏻💕”

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren
Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

Chloe’s sister Millie, 20, - who gave birth to her second child Chester, who arrived in February - also congratulated her sibling, writing: “My beautiful baby niece, we can’t wait to meet you.

“Chloe you did amazing.”

Sue and her husband Noel, 51, are also parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

Sue and Noel are also proud grandparents to 12 other grandchildren and they also have four step grandchildren.

