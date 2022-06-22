Millie Radford shares photo of daughter's bond with baby brother Chester Bleu

22 June 2022, 11:01 | Updated: 22 June 2022, 11:04

Millie Radford shared an adorable photo of her two kids
Millie Radford shared an adorable photo of her two kids. Picture: Instagram/@millieeradfordd

Sue Radford's daughter Millie has shared an adorable photo of her two children.

Millie Radford has melted the hearts of her followers after sharing a photo of 'best friends' Ophelia and Chester.

The mum-of-two, who gave birth to Chester in February this year, took to Instagram to post the adorable pic - which shows Ophelia kissing her baby brother on the head.

Millie, 20, is the daughter of mum-of-22 Sue Radford, and is part of Britain's biggest family.

Soon after Chester was born, she opened up about her experience of labour during a q&a on Instagram.

Millie described her kids as 'best friends'
Millie described her kids as 'best friends'. Picture: Instagram/@millieeradfordd

She revealed that the birth was quicker than Ophelia's, saying: "Labour was a lot more intense and really fast.

"We arrived at the hospital 2.30 and Chester was born at 3.30am.

"We was discharged at 8am."

Millie gave birth after her due date and gave birth before she was induced, but revealed that she was 'petrified' at the thought of the prospect.

"I did have an induction date given but Chester arrived beforehand," she added.

