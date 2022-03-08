Millie Radford shares first glimpse of newborn baby's dad

8 March 2022, 12:08

Mille shared a picture of her partner on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Millie Radford, the daughter of Sue Radford, has shared an adorable family picture to Instagram.

Millie Radford has shared a first glimpse at her partner after giving birth to a baby boy last month.

The 20-year-old daughter of Noel and Sue Radford, the parents of Britain's biggest family, welcomed Chester Bleu into the world on February 20 - but she has so far remained tight-lipped on who her partner is.

Now, though, she has shared a photo of the new dad on Instagram, in which he's seen feeding Chester his bottle.

We don't know the name of her partner, but The Sun reports that he isn't the father of her daughter Ophelia, one, who she previously revealed she didn't have anything to do with.

Millie posted a photo of Chester's dad on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram/Millie Radford

Also on Instagram, Millie opened up about Chester's birth, revealing it was quicker than Ophelia's.

She said: "Labour was a lot more intense and really fast.

Millie gave birth to Chester last month. Picture: Instagram/Millie Radford
Millie gave birth after her due date. Picture: Instagram/Millie Radford

"We arrived at the hospital 2.30 and Chester was born at 3.30am.

"We was discharged at 8am."

Millie gave birth after her due date and gave birth before she was induced, but revealed that she was 'petrified' at the thought of the prospect.

"I did have an induction date given but Chester arrived beforehand," she added.

Amanda and Ashley sat down for a candid International Women's Day chat

