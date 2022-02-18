Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends £6,000 a year on kids’ birthdays

18 February 2022, 07:54

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Britain's biggest family have opened up about their finances in a new episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You won’t be surprised to hear that having 22 children doesn’t come cheap.

And now mum of Britain’s biggest family Sue Radford has revealed she spends a whopping £6,000 a year on birthdays.

Along with her husband Noel, the pair have a huge budget for celebrations, while also setting aside some money for Christmas.

On the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting, the parents were seen celebrating their daughter Ellie’s 16th birthday.

Sue and Noel Radford opened up about their kids' birthdays
Sue and Noel Radford opened up about their kids' birthdays. Picture: Channel 5

Creating a beautiful day for Ellie and her friends, Sue set up a teepee in the garden of their Morecambe mansion, as well as an arch of balloons.

Talking to the camera, Sue explained: “She’s going to have a sleepover with a few friends, we are going to have a projector so she can watch some movies, they are going to go in the hot tub I think.

“This isn’t what we do every time, but for their 16th, 18th and 21st, we always go a little bit more.

“A lot of planning goes into their birthdays, they are really important to us, we always like to make them really special.”

Noel added: “We have 21 birthdays a year, that's £200 or £300, that’s between £5-6,000, why do we work things out like this? It’s just depressing!”

Sue and Noel Radford set up a teepee for their daughter's birthday
Sue and Noel Radford set up a teepee for their daughter's birthday. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the pair previously admitted they have spent almost £100,000 over the years on the kids’ birthdays.

Noel told fans: "We’ve probably spent somewhere between £70,000 and £90,000 on birthday presents since Chris was born."

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Running such a busy household, the couple spend a whopping £400 a week on groceries for their brood.

Sue and Noel Radford have previously opened up about their finances
Sue and Noel Radford have previously opened up about their finances. Picture: Instagram

This includes four loaves of bread a day, as well as 16 pints of milk, three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls per week.

While many viewers have previously questioned how the family makes their money, the Radfords actually live on income from Noel's family bakery business, which is called The Radford Pie Company.

Located near their family home in Morecambe, Lancashire, Noel opened his own business back in 1999 after training as a baker.

They also do brand partnerships on social media, with Sue regularly posting adverts on her Instagram account.

The Radfords have also filmed for their documentaries since 2014, when they debuted with 15 kids and Counting.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is selling video messages to fans

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev selling video messages to fans

Netflix

Jo took a minus offer on The Chase this week

The Chase fans outraged as contestant takes ‘worst minus cash offer ever’
Natalie Ann Jamieson plays Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson's life away from Amy Wyatt
Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?
Emmerdale viewers think Meena isn't dead

Emmerdale viewers convinced Meena is still alive as they predict huge twist

Trending on Heart

When will Storm Eunice hit your region?

Storm Eunice live tracker: Where is Storm Eunice now and what time will it hit my area?

Weather

Make sure you keep your furry friend safe over the next few days

Pet owners issued warning amid Storm Eunice following reports of cats being 'lifted into the air'

Lifestyle

The little boy, called Joe, explained that him mum couldn't afford to take him to matches

Football fans raise £7,000 for little boy whose mum can't afford match tickets

Lifestyle

Rafters at Riverside House in Derbyshire was tricked out of £5,500 [STOCK IMAGE]

Restaurant devastated after cruel pranksters book out every Sunday table

Lifestyle

The sign was shared to a Reddit wedding group

Wedding guest in hysterics after spotting rude blunder on bespoke wedding sign

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Leonard plays Linda Hancock in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jacqueline Leonard's life away from Linda Hancock role
Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow

Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow

Lifestyle

A number of supermarkets have introduced the rule

Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons £99 'pay at pump' rule explained

Lifestyle

The house is on the market for £350,000

Bungalow on sale for £350,000 features giant pylon in the garden

Lifestyle

New Downton Abbey trailer teases potential romance for Thomas Barrow

Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer teases potential romance for Thomas Barrow
A man has asked for advice on his family drama

'My brother-in-law stole my baby names and has demanded I choose different ones'

Lifestyle

Izzi Warner has shared a photo of her boyfriend Grant on Instagram

Gogglebox’s Izzi Warner shares rare photo of boyfriend Grant

Gogglebox

Leyla is in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder as Leyla Harding is shot during Meena showdown
Bradley Walsh was shocked with John's performance on The Chase

Bradley Walsh speechless as The Chase player makes history in ‘spectacular’ round
Sue Radford was given a £1k present from her husband

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to £1,000 Valentine’s gifts by husband Noel

Celebrities