Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends £6,000 a year on kids’ birthdays

By Heart reporter

Britain's biggest family have opened up about their finances in a new episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You won’t be surprised to hear that having 22 children doesn’t come cheap.

And now mum of Britain’s biggest family Sue Radford has revealed she spends a whopping £6,000 a year on birthdays.

Along with her husband Noel, the pair have a huge budget for celebrations, while also setting aside some money for Christmas.

On the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting, the parents were seen celebrating their daughter Ellie’s 16th birthday.

Sue and Noel Radford opened up about their kids' birthdays. Picture: Channel 5

Creating a beautiful day for Ellie and her friends, Sue set up a teepee in the garden of their Morecambe mansion, as well as an arch of balloons.

Talking to the camera, Sue explained: “She’s going to have a sleepover with a few friends, we are going to have a projector so she can watch some movies, they are going to go in the hot tub I think.

“This isn’t what we do every time, but for their 16th, 18th and 21st, we always go a little bit more.

“A lot of planning goes into their birthdays, they are really important to us, we always like to make them really special.”

Noel added: “We have 21 birthdays a year, that's £200 or £300, that’s between £5-6,000, why do we work things out like this? It’s just depressing!”

Sue and Noel Radford set up a teepee for their daughter's birthday. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the pair previously admitted they have spent almost £100,000 over the years on the kids’ birthdays.

Noel told fans: "We’ve probably spent somewhere between £70,000 and £90,000 on birthday presents since Chris was born."

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Running such a busy household, the couple spend a whopping £400 a week on groceries for their brood.

Sue and Noel Radford have previously opened up about their finances. Picture: Instagram

This includes four loaves of bread a day, as well as 16 pints of milk, three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls per week.

While many viewers have previously questioned how the family makes their money, the Radfords actually live on income from Noel's family bakery business, which is called The Radford Pie Company.

Located near their family home in Morecambe, Lancashire, Noel opened his own business back in 1999 after training as a baker.

They also do brand partnerships on social media, with Sue regularly posting adverts on her Instagram account.

The Radfords have also filmed for their documentaries since 2014, when they debuted with 15 kids and Counting.