How do Britain's biggest family the Radfords make their money?

7 January 2022, 10:28 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 10:35

How do Sue and Noel Radford really make their money? Here’s everything we know about their family business…

You might have caught Britain’s biggest family on your screens this week with their brand new series of 22 Kids and Counting.

Sue and Noel, both 50, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Running such a busy household, the couple have previously admitted to spending a whopping £400 a week on groceries for their brood.

Sue and Noel Radford make their money through their bakery
Sue and Noel Radford make their money through their bakery. Picture: Instagram

This includes four loaves of bread a day, as well as 16 pints of milk, three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls per week.

They have also been lucky enough to treat themselves to a few luxuries in life, including family holidays, a Range Rover car and a hot tub.

But how do The Radfords make enough money to afford all this?

How do Sue and Noel Radford make their money?

The Radfords live on income from Noel's family bakery business, which is called The Radford Pie Company.

Located near their family home in Morecambe, Lancashire, Noel opened his own business back in 1999 after training as a baker.

The Radfords have a bar in the garden
The Radfords have a bar in the garden. Picture: Instagram

And it’s all hands on deck, as wife Sue oversees all the orders and daughter Chloe is also trained as a baker.

As well as their bakery, The Radfords also make their money through their YouTube channel which has more than 300k subscribers.

They also do brand partnerships on social media, with Sue regularly posting adverts on her Instagram account.

As well as this, The Radfords have filmed for their documentaries since 2014, when they debuted with 15 kids and Counting.

With most of the children still living under the same roof, some of the elder kids pay a small amount of rent to their parents towards bills too.

"Us older ones do pay a little bit of board, granted it's not a lot but I am trying to save up for my own house at the moment," Chloe previously said.

The Radfords have a jacuzzi in their garden
The Radfords have a jacuzzi in their garden. Picture: Instagram

Sue added: "We've always said if you want to buy somewhere, rent is dead money so we would rather you saved that money up and stayed at home for a bit longer.

"But me and Noel believe they should pay board, if they are earning we've always been brought up to pay board."

Sue has been very open about her finances over the years, hitting back at trolls who have criticised their family spending.

She previously wrote on social media: “Oh I do, we’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new program just like lots of other 'influencers'.

"I hate that word but most YouTubers don’t also run a very successful business."

