Mum-of-22 Sue Radford leaves kids in charge of weekly shop with £300 budget

By Naomi Bartram

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and her husband Noel tried to teach their children about the value of money.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford recently left her teenagers in charge of the weekly food shop, and it didn’t exactly go to plan.

Taking to TikTok, the TV star and her husband Noel posted a short clip from their Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting.

Explaining why they decided to trust their kids with £300, Noel told the camera: “They think it's a bit of fun to go shopping but they don't realise that at the same time they're learning that you can't just shove everything in the trolley.”

Things start off well when they decide on a meal plan for the week and work out which ingredients they need.

Sue Radford trusted her kids with her weekly shop. Picture: TikTok @theradfordfamily

But an argument then breaks out when the kids can’t decide whether to put onions or peas in a shepherd's pie, with Ellie saying: "We're all disagreeing on what to put in the food."

Their budget is stretched when they realise they’ve spent £247 and only have five days’ worth of meals.

After picking up two more dinners, Casper then gets very excited when he reaches the snack aisle and puts sweets and chocolate in the trolly.

Unfortunately, it turns out Josh actually left the money behind on the kitchen counter and they couldn’t pay for their food.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

This comes after the family recently headed to Florida to check out some potential new homes.

Sue Radford and Noel are parents to 22 kids. Picture: Instagram

They currently live in a 10-bed former care home in Morecambe, but with their family growing up fast, they’re looking for something bigger.

After looking up some properties online, which cost up to $550,000 (£450,000), Sue told Noel: "I think we should move to Florida."

Sue and some of her children then travelled across the world to look round some houses, some with 12 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms.

