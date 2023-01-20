Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares 'awful' update as seven children struck by bug

Sue Radford has revealed her kids are ill. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford - star of 22 Kids And Counting - has revealed seven of her kids have been struck down with nasty illnesses.

Sue Radford has revealed seven of her kids have been struck down with nasty bugs.

The mum-of-22 took to her Instagram this week with a picture cuddling up to her youngest daughter Heidi.

She wrote: "Been stuck on the sofa today with poorly little people. We’ve got Hallie, Phoebe, Archie, Max, Aimee, Katie and Heidie all poorly with this awful flu cold that’s going around.

"They are now on antibiotics so hoping they start to feel better quickly," she said. "Hope you're all well," the Channel 5 star added as she signed off.

Sue Radford has revealed seven of her children are sick. Picture: Instagram

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Their Channel 5 TV show 22 Kids and Counting is back with a brand new series and shows the goings on of the huge family.

And the pair recently got into a disagreement after Sue decided to buy a motorhome against her husband’s wishes.

“I think the last thing we need is a motorhome, just not happening, no way,” Noel said.

He continued: “Sue’s always coming up with ideas, but this one, just not happening. No way.”

But Sue completely ignored him and headed to a showroom more than 100 miles away, where she found the vehicle of her dreams.

“This is really nice, I really like it,” she said.

“I have been looking for ages and there’s not been any available. But this is perfect. This is the motorhome of dreams. My instinct is saying, definitely do not let this van go, it is calling me. It’s saying, please buy me.”

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

She added: “I hope Noel doesn’t kill me, because I bought it. I am now a proud owner of a motorhome - well, we are the proud owners of a motorhome.”

When Sue then turned up at their family house in Morecambe, Noel wasn’t impressed, as he said: “I can’t believe what Sue’s done, she’s just turned up with a massive motorhome, I just don’t believe it. Sue has never made a decision like this before without speaking to me.”

But it didn’t take him long to change his mind, as he later told the camera: “I was totally against it to begin with, but now it’s here, I absolutely love it. I really do, it’s great.”

