Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ignores husband Noel as she splashes out on luxury motorhome

17 January 2023, 11:35 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 11:38

Sue Radford was seen buying a luxury motorhome on the most recent episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

Sue Radford surprised her husband Noel with a brand new motorhome on an episode of 22 Kids & Counting.

The couple are part of Britain’s biggest family and have 22 children, nine grand-children and six dogs.

In their new series, Sue decided to completely ignore her husband and buy a luxury vehicle against his wishes.

The reality star had her heart set on buying the family a motorhome, while Noel was completely against the idea, telling the camera: “I think the last thing we need is a motorhome, just not happening, no way.”

Noel then added: “Sue’s always coming up with ideas, but this one, just not happening. No way.”

Sue went on to explain she loves motorhomes because they give the family so much ‘freedom’ to go on holiday whenever they want.

Despite Noel’s hesitations, Sue headed to a showroom over 100 miles away, and fell in love with one particular motorhome.

She said: “This is really nice, I really like it.

“I have been looking for ages and there’s not been any available. But this is perfect.

“This is the motorhome of dreams. My instinct is saying, definitely do not let this van go, it is calling me. It’s saying, please buy me.”

Without calling her husband, Sue bought the motorhome on the spot, adding: “I hope Noel doesn’t kill me, because I bought it.

“I am now a proud owner of a motorhome - well, we are the proud owners of a motorhome.”

Not wasting any time, Sue drove the motorhome back home, leaving Noel completely speechless when it arrived.

He then joked: “I’m never letting you out on your own again.

“I can’t believe what Sue’s done, she’s just turned up with a massive motorhome, I just don’t believe it.

“Sue has never made a decision like this before without speaking to me.”

But he didn’t take much convincing, as Noel later revealed: “I was totally against it to begin with, but now it’s here, I absolutely love it. I really do, it’s great.”

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

They showed fans around the amazing vehicle last year, which comes complete with a huge fridge freezer and lounge area.

While the exact make and model of van hasn't been revealed, similar vehicles are being sold for between £40,000 and £70,000.

The sofas turn into a large bed, which Noel said could fit around six of their kids.

In the kitchen, there’s a big oven, electric and gas hob while the bathroom has a very reasonably sized shower, sink and toilet.

