Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is doing 'no-spend January' after expensive month

Sue Radford is doing no spend January. Picture: Channel 5/Instagram

Sue Radford has decided to cut back on spending at the start of 2023 after an expensive Christmas.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has said she plans to do a ‘no spend January’.

The mother of Britain’s biggest family previously admitted she can spend up to £7,000 on Christmas presents for her kids and grandkids.

She also recently headed off on a magical trip to New York with her family where they all enjoyed the festivities.

But now the TV star has told her Instagram followers she wants to reign in her spending over the next few weeks.

Sue Radford has shared a message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Sue revealed that her New Year's resolutions would include getting up at 6.30am in order to make use of her swimming pool and ‘caring less’ what other people think about her.

She explained: “My New Year's Resolutions are to get up at 6:30am to do a swim in this.

“And to care less about what other people think about us because as long as we are happy nothing else matters.

“And to do no-spend January, which funnily enough, everyone think is hilarious.”

Sue Radford on a trip to New York in December. Picture: Instagram

No-spend January is a challenge where you aim to avoid any unnecessary buying aside from food, travel and the basics.

Updating fans on her progress, she said she has already spent £30 on petrol to visit her mum nearby.

Sue and her husband Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

And the busy mum and dad previously revealed that they spend up to £7,000 on Christmas presents every year.

On their 22 Kids and Counting TV show last year, Sue admitted she spends between £100 to £250 each on the kids.

The busy mum also has a personalised Santa sack for each child so they don’t get mixed up.

With so many mouths to feed, Sue and her husband Noel also spend £300 on a festive food shop for the big day.

Read more