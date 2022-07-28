Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week. Picture: Instagram

Britain's biggest family were introduced to Chloe Radford's newborn daughter this week.

Sue Radford has shared a photo from the sweet moment she met her newest granddaughter for the first time.

The mum-of-22 already has 12 grandchildren, but Britain’s biggest family got even bigger last week when Chloe Radford, 26, and her partner Jake Wallace, 28, announced their little girl was born.

And after heading round to Chloe’s, Sue shared a photo cuddling up to the newborn on the sofa.

She captioned the post: “A bit of baby spam ❤️she’s a little beauty @itschloeradford and @wallace03jake 🥰”.

Sue also posted a photo of her youngest daughter Heidie, two, holding the little one, as she added: “Heidie didn’t want to hand her back #granddaughter #newborn #love #solucky 😍❤️”.

Fans of the family were quick to comment, with one writing: “Massive congratulations to you all 😍”.

Someone else wrote: “Trust you’ll be a willing babysitter! Xx lovely congrats all round xx 👶.”

Sue Radford shared a photo of her daughter Heidie and granddaughter. Picture: Instagram

A third commented: “So cute 🥰 congratulations to you all 👶 can’t wait to find out baby’s name ☺️😍 xx”.

While a fourth added: “A little bundle of joy, congratulations 💜💕❤️🎊🎉.”

Chloe’s sister Millie also dropped round to visit as she shared a photo of her son Chester - who was born in February - meeting the baby for the first time.

Another snap sees her daughter Ophelia, two, holding Chloe’s first born.

While we are yet to find out the name of the newest member of the Radford family, Chloe announced the birth on Sunday (July 24).

Millie Radford's son met his cousin for the first time. Picture: Instagram

Millie Radford's daughter Ophelia meeting her cousin. Picture: Instagram

Along with a black and white picture of her and Jake with their daughter, she said: “23rd July 2022 💫 our beautiful daughter made her entrance into the world and we are in the biggest baby love bubble you can imagine.

“6lb 2oz of pure perfection and I can’t quite believe she is ours. I am just so in love with her 🥰👶🏻💕”.

Sue and her husband Noel, 51 are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

The couple are also proud grandparents to 12 other grandchildren and they also have four step grandchildren.