Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off

Mum-of-22 Sue has been updating her Instagram followers on her summer holidays escapes.

Sue Radford has kickstarted the summer holidays with an incredible trip to Alton towers with some of her kids.

Sue, 46, who hails from Morecambe, Lancashire, has shared pics of her kids enjoying activities like mini golf and face painting.

In one adorable snap, Sue's youngest child Heidie can be seen holding a golf club, with Sue writing: "Heidie taking mini golf very seriously."

She added: "This was so much fun."

The family were celebrating a special occasion on the trip, with their daughter Phoebe celebrating a birthday.

Sharing a photo of her in a tiara, she wrote: "Huge happy 6th birthday to our little animal lover Phoebe.

"We love you lots and lots sweetheart. Hope you have the BEST day!"

She later shared another photo alongside the caption: "The birthday girl has had the best day and we are currently watching the bedtime story in CBeebies."

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 20, Millie, 20, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, nine, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, two, and Heidie, one.

Their 17th child Alfie was tragically still born in 2014.