Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off

26 July 2022, 12:01

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram
Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

Mum-of-22 Sue has been updating her Instagram followers on her summer holidays escapes.

Sue Radford has kickstarted the summer holidays with an incredible trip to Alton towers with some of her kids.

Sue, 46, who hails from Morecambe, Lancashire, has shared pics of her kids enjoying activities like mini golf and face painting.

In one adorable snap, Sue's youngest child Heidie can be seen holding a golf club, with Sue writing: "Heidie taking mini golf very seriously."

Sue has shared some adorable photos from their summer holidays
Sue has shared some adorable photos from their summer holidays. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

She added: "This was so much fun."

The family were celebrating a special occasion on the trip, with their daughter Phoebe celebrating a birthday.

Sharing a photo of her in a tiara, she wrote: "Huge happy 6th birthday to our little animal lover Phoebe.

Her youngest child Heidi was photographed playing mini golf
Her youngest child Heidi was photographed playing mini golf. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

"We love you lots and lots sweetheart. Hope you have the BEST day!"

She later shared another photo alongside the caption: "The birthday girl has had the best day and we are currently watching the bedtime story in CBeebies."

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 20, Millie, 20, Katie, 18, James, 17, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, nine, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, two, and Heidie, one.

Their 17th child Alfie was tragically still born in 2014.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'
Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage
Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me
The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt has a new job

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

TV & Movies

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash
Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Four Love Island stars were dumped last night

Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

TV & Movies

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?