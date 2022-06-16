Mum-of-22 Sue Radford poses in new £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub
16 June 2022, 13:43
Sue Radford treated her family to an incredible £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub earlier this week.
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has showed off an incredible new addition to her garden, posting a photo of her new 'swimming pool' hot tub.
Sue, who is from Britain's biggest family, told her 482,000 Instagram followers that she'd had the tub crane-lifted in earlier this week.
She bought the tub from The Hot Tub superstore, and The Sun reports that it's the H2K Trainer 15 model, which sells for £26,995.
Sue has now taken to Instagram to share some pictures of her enjoying the tub with her youngest daughter Heidie, two, while most of the kids were at school.
She captioned the sweet snap: "Mummy and Heidie are enjoying the pool while the others are at school.
"I've even managed to do 10 mins swimming without getting jumped on."
The pair were later joined by 16-year-old Aimee, who had just finished an exam.
Sue previously shared pics of more of her kids enjoying the hot tub, describing it as "Literally the best thing ever" alongside the hashtags #swimspa and #lovinglife.