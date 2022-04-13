Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland. Picture: Instagram/The Radfords

By Heart reporter

Sue Radford, the mum of Britain's biggest family, has taken 21 of her children on a dream trip to Disney World.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is currently on holiday in Florida, where she is treating her kids to trips to Disney World and Universal studios.

She is there with her husband Noel and 13 of her kids, and they've been documenting their trip on their Instagram and YouTube channel.

They revealed that they have hired a holiday villa for their trip, which comes complete with a swimming pool and pool table.

The incredible holiday home is sea-themed, with the walls painted pictures of whales and other sea creatures.

They have hired a mini-van so they can get around Florida, with Noel stating on YouTube: "We’ve got a 15-seating minibus, which Sue is driving.

Sue and Noel Radford have treated their kids to a dream trip to Disneyland. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

"And then over here we thought we’d hire a pick-up truck so we could just chuck all the cases in the back."

Sue previously revealed that she'd treated her kids to some new Disney merchanise for the trip, and posted some photos of them dressed in matching Mickey t-shirts.

Their holiday home has a marine theme. Picture: YouTube/The Radfords

They've hired a mini van to get around Florida. Picture: YouTube/The Radfords

She captioned the sweet post: "A few pics from yesterday what an amazing day we had at Disney yesterday 🤩 #disneyworld #mickeymouse #makingmemories".