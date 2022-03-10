Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has kids doing chores age three as she reveals strict cleaning routine

Sue Radford has admitted she gets her kids cleaning from an early age with a 'chores board'.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has revealed she likes to get her kids doing housework early.

With a very busy household to run, it’s no surprise the 46-year-old often feels overwhelmed by the number of chores she has to do on a daily basis.

But it turns out even the youngest of the bunch are happy to get involved, with Sue telling The Sun: “The kids are really good with chores, they take the rubbish out, do the dishwasher and just generally helping.

“I think they’ve realised I can’t do everything and I do need them to help a little bit.

Sue Radford gets her kids to clean at age three. Picture: Instagram

“Even the likes of Bonnie and Archie, who are only three and four, they help by putting their toys away and tidying their bedrooms which is a big help.”

Sue and her husband Noel, 51, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

In order to keep on top of things while Noel is running the family pie business, Sue has a strict routine where she gets all her jobs done in the morning.

The Radfords have a cleaning rota in their house. Picture: Channel 5

“I start off by hoovering all of the floors, then I will get all of the washing out of the bedrooms and do the laundry,” she told the publication.

“Then I will mop all the floors and do the bathrooms and then I will carry on with more laundry, drying it all putting it all away. It takes forever.”

Despite previously considering hiring a cleaner to help out, Sue admitted she ‘quite likes’ doing it all herself.

This comes after Sue revealed she has a 'chores board' at home, which the kids have to follow every day.

Speaking on an episode of 22 Kids and Counting last week, she said: "I think it's really important to help out even by doing just one little job around the house."

All the children have to help out cleaning in the Radford household. Picture: Instagram

The busy mum also previously admitted she does up to six loads of clothes washing a day.

“Recently everything is upside down and it’s really driving me crazy," she said last year.

“What is it with teenagers getting dressed and changed a few times a day their clothes aren’t even dirty and they just shove them in the wash?

“I feel like I am definitely outnumbered with the teens, there is a lot of them in the house.

“They are just so lazy, they don’t do anything, nothing to help.

“I feel like Cinderella. I just need to get out. Hopefully when I get back it’ll all be done. I resign, get me out of here!”