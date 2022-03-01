Mum-of-22 Sue Radford welcomes new addition to the family as daughter Millie gives birth

1 March 2022, 06:15

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Millie Radford has welcomed her second child and revealed his adorable name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order, as Britain’s biggest family has welcomed another baby.

On Monday evening, mum-of-22 Sue Radford revealed her daughter Millie had given birth to a little boy last week.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sue called her 20-year-old daughter ‘amazing’.

Sue Radford has shared sweet pictures of her new grandson
Sue Radford has shared sweet pictures of her new grandson. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: “So happy to finally be able to share this amazing news ❤️ welcome to the world little Chester Bleu you are a little beauty 🥰 .

“I’ve got to say Ophelia has taken on the role of big sister brilliantly she adores him so much 💙🥰 well done @millieradfordd you really did amazing 🤩 so proud of you #newgrandbaby #babyboy.”

Mum-of-22 Sue, 46, also shared a string of photos of the gorgeous boy, including one where she can be seen holding her new grandson.

Another sees the newborn's adorable face as he stares into the camera.

Mum-of-two Millie also shared a series of pictures of her little one, simply writing: “Meet Chester Bleu 🥰. 20:02:2022. 8lb 3oz

Her family were quick to comment, with her 26-year-old sister Chloe saying: "Heart is so full, my beautiful nephew he has the best big sister too, lucky mama."

Chloe is also expecting a baby later this year with her boyfriend Jake.

The Radford family has 22 children and 12 grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Millie Radford gave birth last week
Millie Radford gave birth last week. Picture: Instagram

Sue and her husband Noel, 51, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

While they might be adding more grandchildren to the family, the couple admitted they don’t think they will have any more children.

On a recent episode of Channel 5's 22 Kids and Counting, Noel said: "I get mixed feelings, it's a nice feeling to think Heidie's the last, we can get on, just enjoy our lives, happy with what we've got.

"You know with our 22 kids that's it, move on, but then you get other feelings.

"You know that's it, never gonna have that feeling again. There's not much family planning going on, you just never know."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Ashley Roberts pranked Amanda Holden this Pancake Day

Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts plays the ultimate Pancake Day prank on Amanda Holden
Pierce Harris died in Emmerdale

Who was Emmerdale's Pierce Harris and what happened to him?

TV & Movies

A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: Widespread snow set to hit Britain next week ahead of March frost

News

Pancake kebabs are our new favourite invention!

Pancake 'kebabs' are now a thing, and we're obsessed

Lifestyle

What colours do you see?

What colour are the circles? Mind-boggling optical illusion leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

TV & Movies

Vikings: Valhalla episode guide

How many episodes of Vikings: Valhalla are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Connor Ball has updated fans on Twitter

Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball updates fans after slicing his leg in horror fall

TV & Movies

Peaky Blinders paid tribute to Helen McCrory's character

Peaky Blinders viewers in tears at tribute to Helen McCrory's character Aunt Polly

TV & Movies

Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?

TV & Movies

This 'magic eye' pattern has been shared to Reddit

What animal do you see? Magic eye optical illusion has users divided

Lifestyle

This incredible hot tub is perfect for summer

You can now buy a £399 hot tub that's perfect for summer

Lifestyle

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Lifestyle

A woman has sparked a debate after asking whether you should put away your toaster

Woman sparks debate after asking whether you should put your toaster away after each use

Lifestyle

Simon Leviev has done an interview with his glrlfriend

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leveiv's girlfriend finally speaks out

TV & Movies