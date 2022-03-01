Mum-of-22 Sue Radford welcomes new addition to the family as daughter Millie gives birth

By Heart reporter

Millie Radford has welcomed her second child and revealed his adorable name.

Congratulations are in order, as Britain’s biggest family has welcomed another baby.

On Monday evening, mum-of-22 Sue Radford revealed her daughter Millie had given birth to a little boy last week.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sue called her 20-year-old daughter ‘amazing’.

Sue Radford has shared sweet pictures of her new grandson. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: “So happy to finally be able to share this amazing news ❤️ welcome to the world little Chester Bleu you are a little beauty 🥰 .

“I’ve got to say Ophelia has taken on the role of big sister brilliantly she adores him so much 💙🥰 well done @millieradfordd you really did amazing 🤩 so proud of you #newgrandbaby #babyboy.”

Mum-of-22 Sue, 46, also shared a string of photos of the gorgeous boy, including one where she can be seen holding her new grandson.

Another sees the newborn's adorable face as he stares into the camera.

Mum-of-two Millie also shared a series of pictures of her little one, simply writing: “Meet Chester Bleu 🥰. 20:02:2022. 8lb 3oz

Her family were quick to comment, with her 26-year-old sister Chloe saying: "Heart is so full, my beautiful nephew he has the best big sister too, lucky mama."

Chloe is also expecting a baby later this year with her boyfriend Jake.

The Radford family has 22 children and 12 grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Millie Radford gave birth last week. Picture: Instagram

Sue and her husband Noel, 51, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

While they might be adding more grandchildren to the family, the couple admitted they don’t think they will have any more children.

On a recent episode of Channel 5's 22 Kids and Counting, Noel said: "I get mixed feelings, it's a nice feeling to think Heidie's the last, we can get on, just enjoy our lives, happy with what we've got.

"You know with our 22 kids that's it, move on, but then you get other feelings.

"You know that's it, never gonna have that feeling again. There's not much family planning going on, you just never know."