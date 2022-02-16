Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to £1,000 Valentine’s gifts by husband Noel

16 February 2022, 07:13 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 07:56

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Noel Radford gifted his wife a very generous present on Valentine's Day this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford was well and truly spoiled this Valentine’s Day as she was treated to £1k worth of presents.

The 46-year-old celebrated the most romantic day of the year with her husband Noel, 51, and he certainly didn’t do things by halves.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sue showed off a gorgeous bunch of flowers, as well as a very expensive new coat.

Opening up a cardboard box, the mum from Morecambe revealed a white Moncler puffer jacket, which is thought to cost around £985.

Sue Radford was given a £1,000 jacket for Valentine's
Sue Radford was given a £1,000 jacket for Valentine's. Picture: Instagram

Sue wrote alongside the video: “Have THE most amazing hubby thank you so much @noelradford I love you,” before wishing her followers a happy Valentine’s.

And the treats didn’t stop there, as Noel also took his wife for an afternoon tea and a visit to the Lake District.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

And their brood is set to get even bigger, as their daughter Millie is pregnant with her second child.

Sue and Noel Radford celebrated Valentine's Day together
Sue and Noel Radford celebrated Valentine's Day together. Picture: Instagram

Showing off her bump on Instagram, she wrote: “HAPPY DUE DATE little man.

“Ophelia is obsessed with her little brother already 11•02•2022.”

Chloe Radford, who is also pregnant, was quick to congratulate her younger sister, writing: "We cannot wait to meet him. O is gonna be the best big sister."

Millie still lives with her family at her 10-bedroom house in Lancashire, while Chloe has moved out and lives with her long term boyfriend Jake Wallace.

Sue and Noel Radford share 22 kids
Sue and Noel Radford share 22 kids. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Sue and Noel recently revealed they are looking to move out of their huge mansion and build something of their own.

Speaking on the family YouTube account, dad Noel said: “We are trying our best to find a plot so we can build our own house.

“We have found four so far, three of them have sold and the other one we will find out on Monday if that one sold, so fingers crossed.”

He went on: “We’re only ever going to build this one house so it’s got to be right”.

