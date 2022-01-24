Britain's biggest family the Radfords gets bigger as daughter announces pregnancy
24 January 2022, 15:47 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 16:08
Chloe Radford, 26, has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.
Listen to this article
Britain's biggest family will soon have a new member, as the third eldest daughter of Noel and Sue Radford has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.
Chloe Radford, 26, made the heartwarming announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of her partner, Jake Wallis, kissing her baby bump.
She captioned the adorable snap: "Mum and dad. Feeling blessed, grateful and full of so much love. We can’t wait to meet our little one this year."
Jake posted the same photo alongside the caption: "Can't wait to meet you."
Noel and Sue are parents to 22 kids, and this will be their eighth grandchild.
As well as Chloe, they are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.
Sue rushed to comment her excitement on Chloe's announcement, writing: "So so excited 2022 is going to me an AMAZING year."
Her sister Millie added: "We are so excited to meet our niece or nephew!"