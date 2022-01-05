Britain's biggest family could get even bigger as Radfords consider baby number 23

Noel and Sue Radford are parents to 22 children, and they could be about to expand their family even more.

The Radfords are known as Britain's biggest family, and they could be set to get even bigger as they've said they're considering having another child.

Sue and Noel Radford are already parents to 22 children, said in a preview clip for their Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting that they were open to trying for another.

The couple invited another big family of nine over to discuss the possibility, and Noel admitted he had 'mixed feelings' about not having another baby.

He said: "I get mixed feelings, its a nice feeling to think Heidie's the last, we can get on, just enjoy our lives, happy with what we've got you know with our 22 kids that's it, move on but then you get other feelings you know that's it, never gonna have that feeling again that newborns in the house that's ours.

"There's not much family planning going on, you just never know."

When Jamie said that there would be newborns in the house because of grandkids, Noel said that it 'wasn't quite the same' as he and Sue considered having another child.

Sue then said: "I don't know what life is gonna be like without having a newborn in the house."

Noel asked the kids to convene in the living room, in the hope of seeking their approval of the possibility.

One of the kids then said: "Usually mum and dad pull everyone into the living room can mean one of two things; she's pregnant or there's a big family holiday coming up."

Another child added it would be 'bonkers' for them to have another child.