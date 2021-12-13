Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals family home’s epic Christmas transformation

13 December 2021, 10:17

Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations
Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Radford family has shown off their epic Christmas decorations including a life size Santa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain’s biggest family have well and truly got into the Christmas spirit with some incredible festive decorations.

Giving fans a glimpse inside her enormous home, Sue Radford has shared a string of photos on Instagram.

Outside the former care home, there are two light-up reindeer standing on the front lawn next to an enormous life-size inflatable Santa.

Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations
Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram
The Radfords have decorated their front door
The Radfords have decorated their front door. Picture: Instagram

Sue and husband Noel have also decorated their front door with a garland, traditional wreath and a wooden reindeer.

Inside, the family hasn't done things by halves and have put up three trees, 25 stockings and a whole load of ornaments.

In a recent video shared on their YouTube channel, Noel explained that his wife had to swap a Christmas tree she brought online for a smaller one as it wouldn't fit in their living room.

"We’ve just been back to swap the Christmas tree that Sue got online - it was too big so this one will actually fit in the living room now," he said.

Sue and Noel, 50, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

To make sure there are no mix-ups, Sue has personalised sacks for each of the kids.

This comes after the busy parents also hosted a huge Christmas breakfast for the whole family at the start of December.

In photos shared from the festive event, advent calendars and Christmas crackers can be seen on the table.

The Radfords have three Christmas trees
The Radfords have three Christmas trees. Picture: Instagram
The Radfords held a Christmas breakfast
The Radfords held a Christmas breakfast. Picture: Instagram

Plates can also be seen piled high with pancakes, fruit and chocolate croissants, and chocolate santas.

In a sweet detail, there were three toy elves in the middle of the table sitting on a sleigh, which had a balloon attached to it reading: “Special elf delivery to: The Radfords, From: Santa”.

Meanwhile, last year it was revealed The Radfords spend over £5,000 in gifts for their kids at Christmas.

According to Daily Star, Sue previously revealed she spends between £100 to £250 each on the kids.

With so many mouths to feed, Sue and her husband Noel also spend £300 on a festive food shop for the big day.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sending a hamper full of festive goodies can be a great gift for loved ones you can't see

Christmas hampers 2021: Vegan, seafood, chocolate, cheese and bakery foodie gifts

Christmas

The most shocking soap moments of 2021 revealed

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2021

TV & Movies

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

TV & Movies

Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

Paul Hollywood has been working at his girlfriend's pub

Paul Hollywood moonlighting as a pizza chef at his girlfriend's pub
Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth baby

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page gives birth to baby girl and reveals name
What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys

Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

Shopping

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period

Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

Royals

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

TV & Movies

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was shocked by the decision

The Chase viewers furious after contestant takes huge minus offer

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

TV & Movies

Here's the stars you didn't realise were in Harry Potter

All the stars you didn’t realise had cameos in Harry Potter - including Jesy Nelson and Ben Shephard

TV & Movies