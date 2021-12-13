Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals family home’s epic Christmas transformation

Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

The Radford family has shown off their epic Christmas decorations including a life size Santa.

Britain’s biggest family have well and truly got into the Christmas spirit with some incredible festive decorations.

Giving fans a glimpse inside her enormous home, Sue Radford has shared a string of photos on Instagram.

Outside the former care home, there are two light-up reindeer standing on the front lawn next to an enormous life-size inflatable Santa.

The Radfords have decorated their front door. Picture: Instagram

Sue and husband Noel have also decorated their front door with a garland, traditional wreath and a wooden reindeer.

Inside, the family hasn't done things by halves and have put up three trees, 25 stockings and a whole load of ornaments.

In a recent video shared on their YouTube channel, Noel explained that his wife had to swap a Christmas tree she brought online for a smaller one as it wouldn't fit in their living room.

"We’ve just been back to swap the Christmas tree that Sue got online - it was too big so this one will actually fit in the living room now," he said.

Sue and Noel, 50, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

To make sure there are no mix-ups, Sue has personalised sacks for each of the kids.

This comes after the busy parents also hosted a huge Christmas breakfast for the whole family at the start of December.

In photos shared from the festive event, advent calendars and Christmas crackers can be seen on the table.

The Radfords have three Christmas trees. Picture: Instagram

The Radfords held a Christmas breakfast. Picture: Instagram

Plates can also be seen piled high with pancakes, fruit and chocolate croissants, and chocolate santas.

In a sweet detail, there were three toy elves in the middle of the table sitting on a sleigh, which had a balloon attached to it reading: “Special elf delivery to: The Radfords, From: Santa”.

Meanwhile, last year it was revealed The Radfords spend over £5,000 in gifts for their kids at Christmas.

According to Daily Star, Sue previously revealed she spends between £100 to £250 each on the kids.

With so many mouths to feed, Sue and her husband Noel also spend £300 on a festive food shop for the big day.