Experts reveal the exact date you should put your real Christmas tree up

An expert has revealed the optimum time to put up your Christmas tree, and it's really soon...

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but Christmas is now just around the corner.

While some of us off getting our decorations up until it's basically Christmas Eve, many of us are guilty of getting into the festive spirit weeks before the big day.

The optimum date to put up Christmas trees is hotly debated, with some people claiming they put theirs up as early as September.

Many of us are planning when to buy our Christmas trees. Picture: Getty

Those of us who buy real trees will know that buying them too early can mean they lose their pine needles before the big day, but - luckily for us - the team at Flowercard have revealed the ideal date to put them up.

They claim that the ideal time to put the tree up is November 28, if you are planning to take it down on January 1.

Flowercard chief Liam Lapping said: “The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most important decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact throughout the festive season."

The date you buy your tree also depends on when you plan to take it down, as doing so longer after the new year may mean you should do so later.

"If you take your Christmas tree down straight after New Years Eve then you should buy your tree on the 28th November.

"However, if you take your Christmas tree down on the Twelfth Night then you should buy your tree on the 2nd December."

