Experts reveal the exact date you should put your real Christmas tree up

24 November 2021, 12:01 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 13:26

Experts have revealed the 'correct date' to put your Christmas tree up
Experts have revealed the 'correct date' to put your Christmas tree up. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

An expert has revealed the optimum time to put up your Christmas tree, and it's really soon...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but Christmas is now just around the corner.

While some of us off getting our decorations up until it's basically Christmas Eve, many of us are guilty of getting into the festive spirit weeks before the big day.

The optimum date to put up Christmas trees is hotly debated, with some people claiming they put theirs up as early as September.

Many of us are planning when to buy our Christmas trees
Many of us are planning when to buy our Christmas trees. Picture: Getty

Those of us who buy real trees will know that buying them too early can mean they lose their pine needles before the big day, but - luckily for us - the team at Flowercard have revealed the ideal date to put them up.

They claim that the ideal time to put the tree up is November 28, if you are planning to take it down on January 1.

Flowercard chief Liam Lapping said: “The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most important decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact throughout the festive season."

The date you buy your tree also depends on when you plan to take it down, as doing so longer after the new year may mean you should do so later.

"If you take your Christmas tree down straight after New Years Eve then you should buy your tree on the 28th November.

"However, if you take your Christmas tree down on the Twelfth Night then you should buy your tree on the 2nd December."

Those of us who buy real trees will know that buying them too early can mean they lose their pine needles before the big day, but - luckily for us - the team at Flowercard have revealed the ideal date to put them up.

They claim that the ideal time to put the tree up is November 28, if you are planning to take it down on January 1.

Flowercard chief Liam Lapping said: “The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most important decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact throughout the festive season."

The date you buy your tree also depends on when you plan to take it down, as doing so longer after the new year may mean you should do so later.

"If you take your Christmas tree down straight after New Years Eve then you should buy your tree on the 28th November.

"However, if you take your Christmas tree down on the Twelfth Night then you should buy your tree on the 2nd December."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A spider was seen crawling around a plane

The moment a giant tarantula was caught crawling around a plane
Hexham has been named the happiest place to live in the UK

The happiest places to live in the UK have been revealed

Best Black Friday deals on fitness equipment

Best Black Friday deals on exercise, fitness and workout equipment

Shopping

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Kaya is the sweetest kitty, looking for a loving home to call her own

Adorable cat with a congenital facial abnormality looking for her forever home

Trending on Heart

Selling Sunset season four episode guide

How many episodes of Selling Sunset season four are there?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald

Who is Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Arlene and Naughty Boy have already expressed their desire to leave the castle

This is how long I'm A Celebrity stars have to last in the castle to receive their full fee

TV & Movies

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

TV & Movies

What are the net worths of the Selling Sunset cast?

Selling Sunset cast net worths: Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Heather Young and more

Netflix

Romain joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season one

Who is Selling Sunset's Romain, how old is he, and what does he do for a job?

TV & Movies

Davina struggled to sell the home on the show

Did Davina ever sell the $75million house on Selling Sunset?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Vanessa Villela

Who is new Selling Sunset agent Vanessa Villela and what's her net worth?

Celebrities

Rocky collapsed on EastEnders last night

EastEnders viewers 'work out' what will happen to Rocky after shock heart attack

TV & Movies

Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Guiseppe won the Great British Bake Off 2021

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021?

Great British Bake Off

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: Will it stop near me?

Christmas

The date and time Selling Sunset season four is released on Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Maeve and David were first linked in 2016

Who is David Ginola's girlfriend Maeva Denat?

TV & Movies

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off