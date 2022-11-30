Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan debut incredible Christmas decorations in £3.5m mansion

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have unveiled their home makeover.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan debuted their incredible Christmas decorations over the weekend.

The celeb couple recently moved into their £3.5million mansion in Essex after spending months renovating it.

And now they have transformed the home once again, this time into a winter wonderland.

Taking to Instagram, Heart’s very own Mark revealed the most beautiful tree covered in fairy lights and glittering baubles with big presents underneath.

Mark Wright has shown off his Christmas decorations. Picture: Instagram

The inside of Mark Wright's house is incredible. Picture: Instagram

If this wasn't enough, the couple also have stunning wreaths wrapped around their huge staircases.

Sharing the clip with his 1.8million followers, Mark also gave people a glimpse of the outside of his epic mansion.

The stunning archway at their huge black front doors is made up of leafy greenery, yellow string lights, and giant baubles.

Captioning the snap, Mark thanked the company that helped out, writing: “And there we have it. Christmas 2022 has begun at @wrightyhome Smashed it again @elementshomegarden [sic]”.

His friends and family were quick to comment, with mum Carol commenting: “Unreal can’t wait to spend Xmas right there. X I hope your dinner is as good as the [tree] and decorations x”.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan out on a date night 2022. Picture: Getty Images

One fan also wrote: “Enjoy your first Christmas in your beautiful new home."

Another commented: "Well deserved ..this really is what ordinary peoples dreams are made off."

"Unreal wishing u both a lovely Christmas in your new home,” said someone else, while another person commented: "That’s a tree you see in films not real life! Lucky."

This comes after Mark and Michelle began building their own home back in 2020.

The couple took inspiration from the iconic Hollywood homes with a more historic looking Georgian inspired interior.

They often share updates on their home account @wrightyhome, which now has over 400,000 followers.

