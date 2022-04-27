Exclusive

Mark Wright says he wasn’t asked to appear on I'm a Celebrity all-star spin-off

27 April 2022, 13:02

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Heart's Mark Wright has revealed what it was really like to live in the Australian Jungle back in 2011.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity will be pleased to know that an ‘all-star’ edition of the ITV show could be hitting our screens.

Past winners and some of the show’s most infamous contestants are rumoured to be taking part in the series, which is said to be filmed in South Africa.

But one man who will not be appearing in the extra special spin-off is Heart’s very own Mark Wright.

Mark took part in the eleventh season of the ITV show, where he made it all the way to the final and came out as the runner-up to Dougie Poynter.

Heart's Mark Wright has said he won't return to I'm A Celeb
Heart's Mark Wright has said he won't return to I'm A Celeb. Picture: Shutterstock

During his Saturday evening show on Heart, Mark revealed that he hadn’t been asked to star, but gave the returning celebs some advice.

“There are rumours that there is going to be an I’m A Celebrity reunion, a ‘Best Of’. So think Gino D'acampo, Joe Swash, Emily Atack, we’re talking Peter Andre and maybe even Katie Price.

“The best are going to be going into the jungle together, it’s great I've not been asked, cheers guys, but trust me these guys are brave, it's not easy.

“Honestly, trust me you’re starving, you’re bored, you miss your family, the trials are tough, the insects.”

He went on: “You get two pairs of pants and that’s it, you have to wash them in a pond with a bar of soap, you wash in a pond that’s freezing cold.

“Trust me it’s tough but it’s also an incredible experience so good luck to everyone who’s been asked back for that.”

Mark also suggested his good pal Olly Murs would be amazing in the jungle and we completely agree.

Mark Wright appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2011
Mark Wright appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2011. Picture: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the I’m A Celeb reunion is said to be hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly but with a few big changes.

Apparently, camp mates will internally vote people for challenges, similarly to Big Brother and there won’t be a public vote.

A source told MailOnline: “The new edition is likely to air in 2023 but before that, viewers will get to enjoy the show’s much anticipated return to Australia in November.”

The main series of I’m A Celebrity will be filmed back in Australia this time around, after two years in Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

In a scheduling change, it will air three weeks earlier than usual this year because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

