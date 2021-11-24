Lin-Manuel Miranda tells Mark Wright all about his new film Encanto and how 'terrifying' it is to write for Disney

Following the success of Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda has reunited with Disney for a new magical animated motion picture called Encanto.

This week, Heart's Mark Wright got the chance to catch up with the musical legend that is Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of hit musicals Hamilton and In The Heights.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest project is finally here – a new animated Disney flick, which he created the soundtrack for, called Encanto.

Encanto, which Lin-Manuel has been writing and perfecting the music for since 2016, tells the story of the Madrigals, a family blessed with unique powers – all but one member, the story's narrator, Mirabel.

The story, in Lin-Manuel's words, is all about how Mirabel "navigates her place in the family" without her own unique gift.

Chatting to Mark Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up about how "terrifying" it is to write for Disney, what the film Encanto means to him and even revealed his favourite rap from Hamilton.

