Lin-Manuel Miranda tells Mark Wright all about his new film Encanto and how 'terrifying' it is to write for Disney

24 November 2021, 22:00

Following the success of Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda has reunited with Disney for a new magical animated motion picture called Encanto.

This week, Heart's Mark Wright got the chance to catch up with the musical legend that is Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of hit musicals Hamilton and In The Heights.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest project is finally here – a new animated Disney flick, which he created the soundtrack for, called Encanto.

Encanto, which Lin-Manuel has been writing and perfecting the music for since 2016, tells the story of the Madrigals, a family blessed with unique powers – all but one member, the story's narrator, Mirabel.

The story, in Lin-Manuel's words, is all about how Mirabel "navigates her place in the family" without her own unique gift.

Chatting to Mark Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up about how "terrifying" it is to write for Disney, what the film Encanto means to him and even revealed his favourite rap from Hamilton.

Join Mark Wright Monday to Thursday evenings from 7pm-10pm for the best Feel Good favourites.

