Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas bauble hack using bouncy balls

22 November 2022, 08:40

Stacey Solomon has impressed fans with her easy Christmas bauble hack on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she made Christmas baubles out of her children’s old toys.

The mum-of-four has been busy creating her own festive decorations from scratch ahead of December 25.

And taking to Instagram this week, 33-year-old Stacey showed her followers a simple hack to turn toy balls and paper cups into impressive giant baubles.

In the video, Stacey can be seen spray painting her kids’ old bouncy balls, before waiting for them to dry and dabbing sparkly glitter on them.

Stacey Solomon shared her bauble hack
Stacey Solomon shared her bauble hack. Picture: Instagram

Little Rex, three, even got involved decorating the cream and bronze baubles by gluing the glitter.

To make the top of the bauble, Stacey then cut a gold paper cup to loom like the metal clasp you find at the top of baubles.

Alongside the video, Stacey wrote: "I love these! They were Super easy to make but look so so pretty 😍 😂 Happy Monday Everyone 🖤”.

“P.S Don’t worry I’m not spraying my tiles these are outdoor patio tiles that wash down super easy! 🖤"

Listing what you need, Stacey added: “Balls - any balls you have 😂 🖤, Paint - I used spray paint it’s easier 🖤, Paper cups 🖤, Glitter (dab it on before the paint completely dries so it sticks 🖤, Glue for the top 🖤.”

Stacey Solomon's fans were impressed with her bauble hack
Stacey Solomon's fans were impressed with her bauble hack. Picture: Instagram

You can pick up gold paper cups for as little as £2.50 from supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, while the paint and glitter can be used from your craft cupboard or bought for £2 from Hobbycraft.

Unsurprisingly, Stacey’s friends and followers are seriously impressed, with one writing: “How do you come up with this? 🤯👏❤️”.

Someone else said: “@staceysolomon !!! How do you think of these things ! INSPIRED! Zac has the same peppa ball can’t wait to spray it! Genius 🙌🙌 .”

“Oh my word 😍is there anything you can't do?! Hahaha! Wonder woman 🔥xxx,” a third commented.

A fourth added: “This are AMAZING! What an incredible idea x”.

This comes after Stacey - who shares Rex and one-year-old Rose with husband Joe Swash and is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - revealed another bauble hack.

Taking to her Instagram Stories again, Stacey demonstrated how she had gathered multiple mini baubles on some cable tie and then secured them to the branches of the tree.

She said: "Saw this on TikTok last year & I'll never go back. Big or small baubles it's so much better. Makes the tree look fuller & they don't fall off and break.

"I got sidetracked because Leighton wants to put his tree up. This is Leighton's tree that he puts in his room, he loves it so much. It's the spindliest, oldest tree and it's tiny but he just loves putting it up so I thought I'd show you something how we put his baubles on.”

"So, I literally just get a cable tie. Thread a few baubles on it, you can put as may as you want on but I usually do like three or four and then Leighton will put them on his tree and literally just do this."

