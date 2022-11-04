Emotional Stacey Solomon in tears as she reveals unseen wedding pics

4 November 2022, 08:35 | Updated: 4 November 2022, 08:49

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her wedding day as she hangs them on the wall of Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon was left in tears after she shared new wedding photos that had arrived.

The 33-year-old mum-of-four has been renovating her beautiful Essex home over the past few months.

And she added some finishing touches this week when she hung a trio of stunning photos from her big day on the wall.

Taking to Instagram with a video of the snaps, Stacey explained: "I ordered some of our wedding pictures in print ages ago and they've just come. It's made me so emotional seeing them…

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her wedding day. Picture: Instagram

"And they're on the wall… Why am I crying?"

Stacey added a quote by Maya Angelou which read: "Love recognises no boundaries.

“It jumps hurdles, leaps fences and penetrates walls. To arrive at its destination full of hope…"

The stunning wedding photos were taken by photographer Chelsea White and included a portrait of Stacey's three sons, Leighton, 14, Rex, 10, and Zachary, three, as well as Joe's son, Harry, 15.

Another sees Stacey cuddling Joe, while a third shows one-year-old daughter Rose playing with her sweet headband.

The pair married back in July in a fairy-tale ceremony in the garden at their £1.2million home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage.

And Stacey previously revealed there were no phones allowed during the big day.

Sharing a picture of her wedding cake, she wrote: "I honestly can not wait to get more pictures back & our videos.

"There were no phones or anything on the day so that we could really breathe and live in each precious moment."

The Loose Women star also opened up about Joe’s emotions during the ceremony, saying her husband ‘couldn’t stop crying’.

“We get some of our pictures and videos back tomorrow which we’re excited about,” she said.

“I hope Joe cries again, I love seeing him cry, he cried so much on the wedding day.

“At one point while I was getting ready to walk down the aisle to marry Joe some of his family had to come up into the bedroom and say ‘he's a little bit distressed, he's very emotional, don't panic when you walk down the aisle, he hasn't been able to stop crying’.”

