Stacey Solomon reveals incredible new office at £1.2million Essex mansion

25 October 2022, 07:42 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 07:45

Stacey Solomon has a shared a glimpse of her new home office after giving the space a makeover.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed her brand new office in Pickle Cottage this week.

The mum-of-four has been renovating her Essex mansion over the past few months and has now turned her attention to the office.

Taking to Instagram, 33-year-old Stacey shared a photo of her new laminate floor before she went on to build a desk to go in the room.

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new office
Stacey Solomon has revealed her new office. Picture: Instagram

Stacey told her fans: "I've just got home from the second half of filming today... the flooring is finished. I have two more days of crazy filming days. Tomorrow & Thursday is SYLO.

"Then I can not wait to spend the weekend in here and get my DIY/Craft on."

Continuing to transform the space, Stacey posted clips of her assembling furniture as she cuddled her one year old daughter Rose.

"Flatpacks & Huggles," she said, continuing "Managed to finish one set of drawers before she woke up so now we are doing the second together... lots of you always ask, 'How do you do DIY with kids?' VERY SLOWLY is the answer,”

Stacey Solomon has used her sister's spice rack
Stacey Solomon has used her sister's spice rack. Picture: Instagram

After creating the desk, Stacey - who shares Rose and Rex, three, with husband Joe, 40, as and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships - went on to dress it.

She added small white and gold handles and neatly laid out some perfectly organised stationary items.

This included a spice rack from her sister Gemma’s brand, as well as pots of tags and sticky notes and a pen pot filled with matching cream and gold pens.

The star said she is ‘so proud’ to be able to use items that her sister has designed in her house.

Stacey Solomon revelaed her Halloween decorations
Stacey Solomon revelaed her Halloween decorations. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the completed project, Stacey later told her followers: "Desk part one done. Still need to sort out the drawers and also feel like something should go on this wall behind... Mirror or picture?"

This comes after Stacey recently revealed her incredible Halloween house display which features pumpkins and skeletons.

There are also orange leaves and flowers perfectly placed, as well as a wreath on the door.

